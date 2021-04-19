Business Development Consultant

Role Purpose
Business Development Consultants are committed, driven, results oriented advisers who are able to work on their own as well as in a team environment writing business in accordance with targets laid down. Development Consultants advise primarily on motor and household domestic insurance.
Responsibilities and work outputs
- Source sufficient lead generating opportunities to ensure 10 client quotes per week and 40 per month minimum
- Minimum requirement of 8.5 written policies per month
- Maintain and update your Lead Generation Matrix on a weekly basis
- Once a quote is requested the consultant must contact client in order to conduct a proper needs analysis and offer professional advice
- Sign up a minimum of 5 active lead referral agents
- Complete weekly reports that reflect leads, quotes and sales as well as the source of the leads, average premium, total premium and any other pertinent information which may be required from time to time
- Keep up to date and fully informed on product comparisons with opposition products
- Stay abreast of AFI product changes and enhancements
- Be compliant in all activities in accordance with regulations and standards of all Insurance regulations and professional guidelines and ethics
- Maintain appropriate skills and knowledge in order to provide specialist, professional advice in all relevant business areas
- Maintain the required dress code and professional appearance
Competencies required
- Technical Retail Acumen
- Retail Sales Skills
- Risk awareness
- Cross selling
Experience and Qualifications
- Matric/Grade 12
- FAIS Credits (min 30 credits in short term insurance if date of first appointment is before 2010);
- or if date of first appointment is on or after 01/01/2010, a full recognised qualification as per the FSCA qualification list.
- FAIS Regulatory examination for Representatives (RE5)
- 12 CPD (continuous professional development) points
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in selling short term insurance either as a broker agent or tied agent.
- Call centre agents not preferred unless they have a minimum of 5 years’ experience
- All required regulatory exams and accreditation
- One year’s proof of commission earnings (minimum R10 000.00 pm)
- Candidate must have his own transport (CAR) and licence
We’re looking for someone with
- Extensive knowledge of the Short Term Insurance Industry
- Thorough understanding of the short term insurance industry and products
- Thorough understanding of business principles
- Interpersonal Skills
- Ability to handle conflict
- Negotiation skills
- Problem solving skills
- Risk Assessment and analysis
- Insurance Principles and practice
- Customer and Personal Service
- Clerical and administrative procedures
- Be professional at all times with prospects, clients and other AF stakeholders
- Presentation skills, both 1:1 and to groups
- Ability to present professionally
- Sales skills
- Prospecting skills
If intrested send your full Cv and Supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Closing Deals
- Senior Business Development
- Executive Development
- Consultative Selling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric