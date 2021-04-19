Business Development Consultant

Role Purpose

Business Development Consultants are committed, driven, results oriented advisers who are able to work on their own as well as in a team environment writing business in accordance with targets laid down. Development Consultants advise primarily on motor and household domestic insurance.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Source sufficient lead generating opportunities to ensure 10 client quotes per week and 40 per month minimum

Minimum requirement of 8.5 written policies per month

Maintain and update your Lead Generation Matrix on a weekly basis

Once a quote is requested the consultant must contact client in order to conduct a proper needs analysis and offer professional advice

Sign up a minimum of 5 active lead referral agents

Complete weekly reports that reflect leads, quotes and sales as well as the source of the leads, average premium, total premium and any other pertinent information which may be required from time to time

Keep up to date and fully informed on product comparisons with opposition products

Stay abreast of AFI product changes and enhancements

Be compliant in all activities in accordance with regulations and standards of all Insurance regulations and professional guidelines and ethics

Maintain appropriate skills and knowledge in order to provide specialist, professional advice in all relevant business areas

Maintain the required dress code and professional appearance

Competencies required

Technical Retail Acumen

Retail Sales Skills

Risk awareness

Cross selling

Experience and Qualifications

Matric/Grade 12

FAIS Credits (min 30 credits in short term insurance if date of first appointment is before 2010);

or if date of first appointment is on or after 01/01/2010, a full recognised qualification as per the FSCA qualification list.

FAIS Regulatory examination for Representatives (RE5)

12 CPD (continuous professional development) points

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in selling short term insurance either as a broker agent or tied agent.

Call centre agents not preferred unless they have a minimum of 5 years’ experience

All required regulatory exams and accreditation

One year’s proof of commission earnings (minimum R10 000.00 pm)

Candidate must have his own transport (CAR) and licence

We’re looking for someone with

Extensive knowledge of the Short Term Insurance Industry

Thorough understanding of the short term insurance industry and products

Thorough understanding of business principles

Interpersonal Skills

Ability to handle conflict

Negotiation skills

Problem solving skills

Risk Assessment and analysis

Insurance Principles and practice

Customer and Personal Service

Clerical and administrative procedures

Be professional at all times with prospects, clients and other AF stakeholders

Presentation skills, both 1:1 and to groups

Ability to present professionally

Sales skills

Prospecting skills

If intrested send your full Cv and Supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Closing Deals

Senior Business Development

Executive Development

Consultative Selling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

