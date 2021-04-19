Buyer at Canyon Coal

The company is looking for a buyer to be based at our head office in Sandton, this Buyer would help the procurement department to ensure that a business has a constant supply of materials or equipment. They work primarily in an administrative capacity, doing tasks such as scheduling material purchases and deliveries and verifying current inventory.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Operate the divisions policies, systems and procedures within the section adhering to financial regulations and appropriate legislation.

Preparation of specifications, tenders and schedules; obtaining and negotiating prices; obtaining quotations and placing orders and processing invoices.

Ensure that goods purchased are to specification in terms of quality, quantity and delivery and to advise on those suppliers who fail to meet specifications.

Liaise with other departments in order to maximise the benefits of bulk purchase.

Ensure that price variations are communicated to the relevant parties as quickly as possible.

Assist in the development and implementation of an electronic procurement system.

Devise and use fruitful sourcing strategies.

Approve the ordering of necessary goods and services.

Finalise purchase details of orders and deliveries.

Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve effectiveness.

Collaborate with key persons to ensure clarity of the specifications and expectations of the company.

Expect unfavourable events through analysis of data and prepare control strategies.

Build a culture of long-term saving on procurement costs.

REQUIREMENTS

Qualification in Supply Chain Management, Logistics or related field.

Advanced Excel – knowledge beyond Lookup Functions, Pivots, Charting and Importing & Exporting data.

Valid Driver’s license

3-5 Years’ work experience in purchasing and procurement within FMCG environment.

3-5 Years’ experience on Pastel Evolution or similar software.

Knowledge of sourcing and procurement techniques as well as a dexterity in “reading” the market.

Aptitude in decision-making and working with numbers.

Experience in collecting and analysing data.

Ability to work under pressure and a willingness to work to tight deadlines while managing multiple projects.

Ability to work alone and as part of a team.

Attention to detail, reliable and accurate.

Desired Skills:

Buying Management

Procurement

Purchasing Processes

E-procurement

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position