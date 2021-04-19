Chartered Accountant

Job Description

A well know international steel manufacturing company, currently has a vacancy available for a senior Chartered Accountant (CA).

The successful candidate will assist the Group Accountant with overall accounting function of the group and standards according to legislation and company rules while maintaining the integrity thereof.

To manage the Financial function by applying the principles of planning, organizing, leading and controlling activities and people through the implementation of relevant best practices that are aimed at achieving the organizational and operation’s financial objectives.

This role is ideally suited fro someone who can demonstrate strong technical and transactional accounting skills. This is a “hands-on” position.

Responsibilities:

Financial statement preparation

Reconciling account balances and bank statements

Maintaining general ledger and preparing month-end close procedures.

Cost accounting, Credit, Risk management and Stock control malmanagement

Complete and submit monthly statutory returns.

Prepare daily cash flow and release payments

Maintain fixed asset registers, and rebate stock records,

Preparation of budget

The Senior Accountant will combine excellent analytical skills with a thorough knowledge of accounting principles to analyse financial reports and forecasts.

The ideal candidate has also experience collaborating and/or managing a team of Accountants and Junior Accountants

Requirements:

Minimum, 10 years’ plus appropriate experience in manufacturing environment.

An ability to work well under pressure/stress management.

A deep understanding of various tax regimes (due to this company being an international one).

Problem solving skills.

Attention to detail.

Fluent in Afrikaans and English.

Professional approach and mind-set, Well organized and structured work approach

Good time management skills

Strong administrative skills

Objectivity and ability to focus on matter at hand

Ability to work independently within a team.

Senior Accountant duties also include ensuring accuracy and effectiveness in all of the client’s accounting tasks.

The ideal candidate has also experience collaborating and/or managing a team of Accountants and Junior Accountants

Qualifications:

CA(SA)

Tertiary education in Finance: B.Com with Honours and completed articles

Desired Skills:

Management Accounting

Operational Accounting

Tax Accounting

Corporate Tax

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

About The Employer:

The employer is a well known in the steel manufacturing indistry and has a global footprint.

Learn more/Apply for this position