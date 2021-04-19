Claims Administrator

To fulfil an administrative front office function in respect of telephonic claims handling aligned to our business operating procedures. The Claims Administrator will handle nationwide claims admin across the various Claims Hubs.

You will be responsible for:

Rendering general and claims assistance to Claims Hub

Administering claims files (discharging Company policy obligations in accordance with service levels)

Liaising with Attorneys and Branches

Communicating effectively as well as providing feedback when dealing with both clients and attorneys

General Administration duties, e.g., diarising of files, drafting correspondence, perusing incoming correspondence, processing of accounts timeously and data capturing

General duties as requested by the Claims Hub

Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required.

Diarising and attending to case files inclusive of drafting and perusing correspondence.

Maintains updated case files containing all relevant correspondence and documentation.

Register claims and request outstanding documentation.

Assessments of the claims for prescription.

Demonstrates an in-depth understanding of the claim case.

Provides regular progress reports to Members.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Matric/ Grade 12 Essential

Paralegal Diploma advantageous

Working knowledge of legal proceedings – criminal, civil, and labour

Claims experience advantageous

Working knowledge of legal proceedings in respect of criminal, labour and civil.

Good policy application and claims procedure knowledge

Knowledge of Magistrates Court and High Court tariffs

Policy application and claims procedure knowledge.

Must be computer literate

Claims test maybe required to be written

Good communication skills

Empathy and patience in dealing with Members

Good people skills

Good consultation skills

Able to liaise professionally and effectively on all levels

Problem solving abilities and negotiation skills

Must be able to read, write and speak English fluently

Skills and Competencies Required:

5 years legal/claims experience

Managing Work (including Time Management)

Building Customer Loyalty and Customer Focus

Judgement and Problem Solving

Follow-up and Feedback

Other Requirements:

Ability to speak one other official African language advantageous

Must relocate on own cost

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement

Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement

If you have not received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, please consider it unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Claims Administration

General Claims Administration

Liaising with Members

Court Tariffs Knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Claims Assessment

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Who we are

LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

Legal Policy

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

Funeral Policy

