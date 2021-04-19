To fulfil an administrative front office function in respect of telephonic claims handling aligned to our business operating procedures. The Claims Administrator will handle nationwide claims admin across the various Claims Hubs.
You will be responsible for:
- Rendering general and claims assistance to Claims Hub
- Administering claims files (discharging Company policy obligations in accordance with service levels)
- Liaising with Attorneys and Branches
- Communicating effectively as well as providing feedback when dealing with both clients and attorneys
- General Administration duties, e.g., diarising of files, drafting correspondence, perusing incoming correspondence, processing of accounts timeously and data capturing
- General duties as requested by the Claims Hub
- Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required.
- Diarising and attending to case files inclusive of drafting and perusing correspondence.
- Maintains updated case files containing all relevant correspondence and documentation.
- Register claims and request outstanding documentation.
- Assessments of the claims for prescription.
- Demonstrates an in-depth understanding of the claim case.
- Provides regular progress reports to Members.
Qualifications and Experience Required:
- Matric/ Grade 12 Essential
- Paralegal Diploma advantageous
- Working knowledge of legal proceedings – criminal, civil, and labour
- Claims experience advantageous
- Working knowledge of legal proceedings in respect of criminal, labour and civil.
- Good policy application and claims procedure knowledge
- Knowledge of Magistrates Court and High Court tariffs
- Policy application and claims procedure knowledge.
- Must be computer literate
- Claims test maybe required to be written
- Good communication skills
- Empathy and patience in dealing with Members
- Good people skills
- Good consultation skills
- Able to liaise professionally and effectively on all levels
- Problem solving abilities and negotiation skills
- Must be able to read, write and speak English fluently
Skills and Competencies Required:
- 5 years legal/claims experience
- Managing Work (including Time Management)
- Building Customer Loyalty and Customer Focus
- Judgement and Problem Solving
- Follow-up and Feedback
Other Requirements:
- Ability to speak one other official African language advantageous
- Must relocate on own cost
- ITC/criminal check will be a requirement
- Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement
If you have not received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, please consider it unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Claims Administration
- General Claims Administration
- Liaising with Members
- Court Tariffs Knowledge
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Claims Assessment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Who we are
LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.
Equity Statement
LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension
- Legal Policy
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance
- Funeral Policy