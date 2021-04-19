Clickatell launches chat commerce workflow builder

Clickatell has launched Chat Flow, a new product that enables organisations to easily create, edit, test, and manage chat commerce communications across multiple channels.

With Chat Flow, companies deploy turnkey user experiences with little or no-code requirements using popular chat apps. Chat Flow slashes the time to market and brings tangible returns almost immediately.

Chat Flow’s app-like functionality on trusted chat channels, which provides consumers with in-depth product information, issue resolution, and the ability to interact and make purchases within a chat conversation, is timely and valued, according to recent research.

Clickatell’s own recent research shows 54% of consumers have used a chat app to talk to a business, with younger generations doing so at even higher rates.

Forrester’s Moments Map, 2020, reports 23% of U.S.-based adults online already use chat to communicate with businesses at least monthly. While Chat Flow delivers all the efficiencies that come with communications in chat and automation, it also facilitates the seamless handover to human service agents, if customers want this.