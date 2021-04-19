Counsellor X3 (4 Months FTC) – PHRU

Counsellor X3 (4 Months Fixed Term Contract) vacancies are available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng. Background

The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.

The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts.

Main purpose of the job:

To provide counselling to contacts and participants recently diagnosed with HIV and/or SARS CoV 2 according to the study protocols of the Household Transmission Study.

Location:

PHRU – Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto

Key performance areas

Obtain informed consent from study participants.

Assist with the completion of patient consent forms.

Assist with completion of CRF’s.

Recruitment of participants.

To maintain accurate records of patient files.

Ability to refer clients to services and other resources

Required minimum education and training

Matric

Code 10 driver’s license

Certificate in VCT counselling

Computer literacy

Required minimum work experience

At least 1 year’s counselling experience in a VCT field.

The ability to work in a complex and demanding environment.

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

At least 1 years’ experience working in clinical trials.

Must possess strong organizational skills.

Must be detail orientated.

Must be able to work as a member of a team.

It is expected that s/he will apply consistent adherence to research and GCP practices

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 26 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position

Learn more/Apply for this position