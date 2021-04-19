Data Governance Analyst

The Data Governance Analyst will manage the integrity, efficiency and availability of data as well as flow of data information which may include developing and implementing data standards and creating methods for monitoring

and reporting any data incidents.

Relevant Qualification in the area of information management, information systems, computer sciences or a related field ESSENTIAL

DAMA or equivalent data management certification.

A minimum of 3 -5 years’ experience working within the area of data analytics. (As this is a senior role, the incumbent must have sound experience in Data Analytics and have a Proven track record in business process analysis, systems and data analysis)

Strong technical ability in data modelling, design, SQL and analytics tools.

Previous experience with data processing systems.

Exposure to the health care industry is beneficial.

Please also note when referring candidates that good communication and interpersonal skills is essential at this level.

Candidates must be able to develop and maintain good relationships with other teams within the Data Management department in order to support business well.

They must also have a strong understanding and knowledge of Governance in the Data space.

Desired Skills:

data analytics

data modelling

sql

analytic tool

data governance analyst

data processing systems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

