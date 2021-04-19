Disease Risk Case Manager (Cape Town)

Apr 19, 2021

Large managed care organisation (Cape Town) seeks to employ a DRM Case Manager to promote quality, cost effective outcomes in order to manage and reduce the clinical and financial risk of the product.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Act as liaison between member, service provider and the healthcare team
  • Identification of high risk cases for referral to medical advisors for further clinical opinion
  • Regular monitoring of the DRM plan’s effectiveness in achieving the desired outcomes
  • Monitor and evaluate treatment requirements and educate high risk members
  • Ensure SLA’s with clients and service providers are maintained
  • Assist with all managed care functions, including HIV and Oncology Case Management when required
  • Load all cases onto the company system and facilitation of patient education
  • Development of comprehensive case management plans

Required:

  • Advanced knowledge of Managed Care principles, processes and protocols
  • Good PMB and Coding knowledge
  • Current registration with SANC and Diploma/ Degree in Nursing (Non-negotiable)
  • At least 4 years within Disease Management with 2 years within Oncology/ HIV Case Management

To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting documentation required:

  • Copy of Matric Certificate
  • Copy of Nursing Diploma/ Degree
  • Copy of SANC Registration
  • Comprehensive CV detailing your Case Management experience

Desired Skills:

  • At least 4 years within Disease Management with 2 years within Oncology/ HIV Case Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Accreditations:

  • South African Nursing Council

