Disease Risk Case Manager (Cape Town)

Large managed care organisation (Cape Town) seeks to employ a DRM Case Manager to promote quality, cost effective outcomes in order to manage and reduce the clinical and financial risk of the product.

Key Responsibilities:

Act as liaison between member, service provider and the healthcare team

Identification of high risk cases for referral to medical advisors for further clinical opinion

Regular monitoring of the DRM plan’s effectiveness in achieving the desired outcomes

Monitor and evaluate treatment requirements and educate high risk members

Ensure SLA’s with clients and service providers are maintained

Assist with all managed care functions, including HIV and Oncology Case Management when required

Load all cases onto the company system and facilitation of patient education

Development of comprehensive case management plans

Required:

Advanced knowledge of Managed Care principles, processes and protocols

Good PMB and Coding knowledge

Current registration with SANC and Diploma/ Degree in Nursing (Non-negotiable)

At least 4 years within Disease Management with 2 years within Oncology/ HIV Case Management

To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting documentation required:

Copy of Matric Certificate

Copy of Nursing Diploma/ Degree

Copy of SANC Registration

Comprehensive CV detailing your Case Management experience

Desired Skills:

At least 4 years within Disease Management with 2 years within Oncology/ HIV Case Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Accreditations:

South African Nursing Council

Learn more/Apply for this position