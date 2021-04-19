Fixed Asset Accountant at Fourier Recruitment

Fixed Asset Management conpany is looking for a Fixed Asset Accountant to join their team in Centurion. Must be willing to travel occasionally. Skills:
- Knowledge of Sage One and Sage Evolution accounting Systems
- Excellent Communication Skills
- Work with minimal supervision
- Work under pressure
- Good problem Solver
- Excellent people skills and able to manage other people
- Valid Drivers’ License
- Advanced Excel Skills
- Assist clients with Compiling Fixed Asset Registers using AMS360 software
- Assist AMS360 support staff with queries from clients relating to:
- Correct accounting of Fixed Asset Transactions
- Journals for related Fixed Asset Transactions
- AMS360 software and how it treats and how it treats asset related transactions
- Assist clients with audit queries and responses
- Review and testing of the AMS360 software and how it treats asset related transactions and the journals it produces
- Manage Asset verification teams and related tasks
- Assist the IT team (software developers) with any financial queries they might have when developing / improving the AMS360 software
- Report to the Managing Director on a bi-weekly basis
- Ensure that any new GRAP / IFRS standards / changes are identified and reported to Managing Director for implementing in AMS360
- Although we try our best to limit travelling to clients, there will be occasions where travelling will be required.
- General
Minimum RequirementsQualifications:
- B.com Accounting or similar
- Completed articles would be an advantage.
Experience:
- Minimum 4 years’ experience in compiling of GRAP and IFRS compliant Fixed Asset Registers (including infrastructure assets) and writing of journals.
- Should have experience in assisting with audit queries.
- Experience in the municipal environment and mSCOA would be a definite advantage.