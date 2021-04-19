Fixed Asset Accountant at Fourier Recruitment

Apr 19, 2021

Fixed Asset Management conpany is looking for a Fixed Asset Accountant to join their team in Centurion. Must be willing to travel occasionally. Skills:

  • Knowledge of Sage One and Sage Evolution accounting Systems
  • Excellent Communication Skills
  • Work with minimal supervision
  • Work under pressure
  • Good problem Solver
  • Excellent people skills and able to manage other people
  • Valid Drivers’ License
  • Advanced Excel Skills
  • Assist clients with Compiling Fixed Asset Registers using AMS360 software
  • Assist AMS360 support staff with queries from clients relating to:
    • Correct accounting of Fixed Asset Transactions
    • Journals for related Fixed Asset Transactions
    • AMS360 software and how it treats and how it treats asset related transactions
  • Assist clients with audit queries and responses
  • Review and testing of the AMS360 software and how it treats asset related transactions and the journals it produces
  • Manage Asset verification teams and related tasks
  • Assist the IT team (software developers) with any financial queries they might have when developing / improving the AMS360 software
  • Report to the Managing Director on a bi-weekly basis
  • Ensure that any new GRAP / IFRS standards / changes are identified and reported to Managing Director for implementing in AMS360
  • Although we try our best to limit travelling to clients, there will be occasions where travelling will be required.
  • General

Minimum RequirementsQualifications:

  • B.com Accounting or similar
  • Completed articles would be an advantage.

Experience:

  • Minimum 4 years’ experience in compiling of GRAP and IFRS compliant Fixed Asset Registers (including infrastructure assets) and writing of journals.
  • Should have experience in assisting with audit queries.
  • Experience in the municipal environment and mSCOA would be a definite advantage.

