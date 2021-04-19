Fixed Asset Accountant at Fourier Recruitment

Fixed Asset Management conpany is looking for a Fixed Asset Accountant to join their team in Centurion. Must be willing to travel occasionally. Skills:

Knowledge of Sage One and Sage Evolution accounting Systems

Excellent Communication Skills

Work with minimal supervision

Work under pressure

Good problem Solver

Excellent people skills and able to manage other people

Valid Drivers’ License

Advanced Excel Skills

Assist clients with Compiling Fixed Asset Registers using AMS360 software

Assist AMS360 support staff with queries from clients relating to: Correct accounting of Fixed Asset Transactions Journals for related Fixed Asset Transactions AMS360 software and how it treats and how it treats asset related transactions

Assist clients with audit queries and responses

Review and testing of the AMS360 software and how it treats asset related transactions and the journals it produces

Manage Asset verification teams and related tasks

Assist the IT team (software developers) with any financial queries they might have when developing / improving the AMS360 software

Report to the Managing Director on a bi-weekly basis

Ensure that any new GRAP / IFRS standards / changes are identified and reported to Managing Director for implementing in AMS360

Although we try our best to limit travelling to clients, there will be occasions where travelling will be required.

General

Minimum RequirementsQualifications:

B.com Accounting or similar

Completed articles would be an advantage.

Experience:

Minimum 4 years’ experience in compiling of GRAP and IFRS compliant Fixed Asset Registers (including infrastructure assets) and writing of journals.

Should have experience in assisting with audit queries.

Experience in the municipal environment and mSCOA would be a definite advantage.

