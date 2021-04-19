Frontend Engineer (React) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Our client, an Outsourcing Specialist, seeks a highly skilled & forward-thinking Frontend Engineer with strong React skills to write clear, quality & effective frontend code and ship features for some of Europe’s most successful and most promising startups. Your tech toolset should also include JavaScript, GraphQL, APIs, CSS, SASS with thorough knowledge of React fundamentals like state, hooks and advanced topics like data fetching patterns, handling authentication and routing in React. You’ll use your expertise in best-practice React patterns to shape up a crisp and maintainable codebase. And you’ll work with a team of fun, friendly, and deeply competent [URL Removed] bugs (actually this one not so much).

Roasting JavaScript for being a dumb language. We love JavaScript but it also sucks.

Implementing features that will impact real users. Some of our applications have hundreds of thousands of monthly active users.

(if you work in-person) Play for glory in the Ping Pong PowerLeague. Or just get beaten by Jamie in an ad-hoc office friendly. The table is always ready for a game.

(if you work remote) Play for glory in the [URL Removed] Global Championships. Or join us in the Minecraft server. Any time is a good time to defeat the Ender Dragon.

Reviewing pull requests and creating and having yours reviewed.

REQUIREMENTS:

Strong JavaScript fundamentals.

Experience writing quality Frontend code, with specific experience in React necessary.

Strong knowledge of React fundamentals, like state, hooks, etc.

Proficiency in more advanced topics like data fetching patterns, handling authentication, and routing in React.

Proficiency fetching data from and interacting with GraphQL APIs on the frontend.

Strong understanding of CSS fundamentals, like the box-model. Proficiency using and knowing when to use the different CSS layout modes like flex and grid .

and . Strong CSS ability. You can confidently implement any design in quality CSS, either any of CSS-in-JS, CSS itself, or a compiles-to-CSS language like SASS.

As a bonus, you might have some familiarity with a CSS naming schemes like BEM / SMACSS etc.

As a bonus, you might have some fluency in TypeScript.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

