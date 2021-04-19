Full Stack Test Analyst – Midrand – Contract – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global German giant and a leader in the manufacturing of premium automobiles is currently on the lookout for a high calibre Full Stack Test Analyst for a long-term contract role.

Requirements:

Diploma/ Degree in IT

ISTQB Foundation Level (Beneficial)

Min of 3- 5years’ experience

Requirement review & static analysis

Analyse Test Scripts for Automation feasibility.

Technical & Automation Test Case creation.

Test Execution, Defect management.

Maintenance of automation packs.

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

Managing and communicating issues.

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.

Familiar with Waterfall, V-Model and Agile methodologies.

Continuous Integration / DevOps.

Test Tools (Mandatory): JIRA / Xray / HP Quality Centre / Confluence.

Automation Tools used (Beneficial – JAVA Specific): Selenium / Serenity / RestAssured / PostMan / Appium / Jenkins

Ability to review and pick up new automation tools.

Responsibilities:

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

The ability to analyse a process from start to finish.

Use case development

Modelling techniques and method

Communication

Reporting

Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution

Plan, organize and support test case creation

Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts

Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing

Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager

Act as single point of contact between Developers and Testers

Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics

Ensure entry/exit criteria for all test phases are met in time

Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.

Desired Skills:

Jira

Xray

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

