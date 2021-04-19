Full Stack Web Developer

Job Purpose

Candidates applying will be responsible for front and back-end web development, which includes, but is no limited to providing support to clients, troubleshooting technical problems, assisting with database management and web development.

Key Skills and Qualifications include but are not limited to:

Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or related IT field.

3-5+ Years’ experience in software development.

Experience designing, building, testing, and implementing large, complex, high performing web applications

Solid understanding of databases and application services (e.g. queues, caching).

Strong proficiency in web API development (SOAP & REST)

Strong proficiency in web development concepts and frameworks (MVC, REST, JSON), SOAP and XML are a plus

Strong proficiency in modern software development practices (SDLC and Agile)

Strong knowledge of SQL with the ability to write/optimize complex queries in an RDBMS environment

Programming skills to include but not be limited to C#, MVC, JavaScript/JQuery, SQL, LINQ, and HTML.

Solid understanding of the systems development lifecycle, Agile and Scrum methodologies.

Desired Skills:

Agile

REST

JSON

SOAP

C#

SQL

JavaScript

MVC frameworks

LINQ

HTML

XML

SCRUM

SDLC

WEB APPLICATIONS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

