Fund Accountant

Our client, a UK and Cape Town based group of skilled finance professionals working in the growth and asset-based lending and accounts receivable space, is looking to hire a Fund Accountant.

The role will cover all aspects of fund accounting, including income and bank reconciliations, proactive cash forecasting, investor yields and drawdowns, compliance oversight and assisting with investor and statutory reporting.

The company is undergoing an expansion and this role will play a key part in ensuring that deals are funded, tracked and reported properly.

The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and a keen learner. In addition, educated to degree level with at least one role on your CV. You will be productive from day one but on the job training will also be provided.

Desired Skills:

fund accounting

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position