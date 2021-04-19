Group Accountant

Our client, a UK and Cape Town based group of skilled finance professionals working in the growth and asset-based lending and accounts receivable space, is looking to hire a Group Accountant to support their UK-based CFO.

This role requires a CA-qualified (or equivalent) accountant based in Cape Town to work on a number of group-wide processes.

Duties of the role include:

monthly consolidation of group financials, inter-company recharges

managing external supplier relationships

owning AP and accounts procedures

achieving automation whenever and wherever possible

Future responsibilities will include:

standardising the automation of work of more junior colleagues

looking at the interface between the team and fundraising, M&A, budgets and treasury

The successful candidate will tick the boxes of accuracy, expediency, advanced Excel skills and knowledge of Xero and SalesForce.

This is a Cape Town based role with the opportunity to work from home.

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Technical Accounting

Statutory Accounting

Financial Statements

Financial Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

