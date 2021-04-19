Our client, a UK and Cape Town based group of skilled finance professionals working in the growth and asset-based lending and accounts receivable space, is looking to hire a Group Accountant to support their UK-based CFO.
This role requires a CA-qualified (or equivalent) accountant based in Cape Town to work on a number of group-wide processes.
Duties of the role include:
- monthly consolidation of group financials, inter-company recharges
- managing external supplier relationships
- owning AP and accounts procedures
- achieving automation whenever and wherever possible
Future responsibilities will include:
- standardising the automation of work of more junior colleagues
- looking at the interface between the team and fundraising, M&A, budgets and treasury
The successful candidate will tick the boxes of accuracy, expediency, advanced Excel skills and knowledge of Xero and SalesForce.
This is a Cape Town based role with the opportunity to work from home.
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Technical Accounting
- Statutory Accounting
- Financial Statements
- Financial Accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant