Head of Business Development

This role will suit the following individual:
Qualifications and Experience
- Appropriate tertiary qualification (Degree) preferably in financial planning, investment management and/or [URL Removed] in financial services (preferably 10 years +)
- Experience in all or as many of; Wealth Management, Collective Investments (Unit Trusts), Private Client Portfolios (share portfolios) and multi-management
An Individual who can:
- Develop, activate and execute on BDM targets and strategies.
- Identify business development opportunities nationally and regionally both in Advisor practices as well as across the group.
- Drive and co-ordinate programmes to enable Advisor Partners to convert their businesses into the desired approved models and solutions.
- Grow AUM across the Partnership.
- Manage the alignment and expectation management with the Regional Directors.
- Identify and develop client opportunities by looking at opportunities in each Advisors’s client database.
- Drive business development activation at national client events.
- Formulate marketing and sales strategies to achieve defined AUM targets.
- Own and schedule activation events (with Marketing) designed to stimulate AUM growth in regions to clients and referral base and co-ordinate with Regional Directors for Partnership Buy-in and Client Invite process.
- Put into place programmes for training and development of BDM’s to enhance skills to improve adoption of our Approved Advice Programme.
- Serve as the custodian of AUM and Company solutions in support of an approved advice framework.
Desired Skills:
- Investment solutions
- Multi Management
- Discretionary Fund Management
- Private Client Share Portfolios
- IFA Business Development
- Senior Business Development
- Sales Strategy
- Building Relationships
- Lead Generation
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Business Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
” The Business Development role focuses on a primary driver of the business’s growth being the conversion of assets under advice into assets under management (AUM).”
The client is a financial advice business assisting clients in growing and preserving their wealth by offering advice backed by researched facts.