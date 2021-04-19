Head of Business Development

Apr 19, 2021

This role will suit the following individual:

Qualifications and Experience

  • Appropriate tertiary qualification (Degree) preferably in financial planning, investment management and/or [URL Removed] in financial services (preferably 10 years +)
  • Experience in all or as many of; Wealth Management, Collective Investments (Unit Trusts), Private Client Portfolios (share portfolios) and multi-management

An Individual who can:

  • Develop, activate and execute on BDM targets and strategies.
  • Identify business development opportunities nationally and regionally both in Advisor practices as well as across the group.
  • Drive and co-ordinate programmes to enable Advisor Partners to convert their businesses into the desired approved models and solutions.
  • Grow AUM across the Partnership.
  • Manage the alignment and expectation management with the Regional Directors.
  • Identify and develop client opportunities by looking at opportunities in each Advisors’s client database.
  • Drive business development activation at national client events.
  • Formulate marketing and sales strategies to achieve defined AUM targets.
  • Own and schedule activation events (with Marketing) designed to stimulate AUM growth in regions to clients and referral base and co-ordinate with Regional Directors for Partnership Buy-in and Client Invite process.
  • Put into place programmes for training and development of BDM’s to enhance skills to improve adoption of our Approved Advice Programme.
  • Serve as the custodian of AUM and Company solutions in support of an approved advice framework.

Desired Skills:

  • Investment solutions
  • Multi Management
  • Discretionary Fund Management
  • Private Client Share Portfolios
  • IFA Business Development
  • Senior Business Development
  • Sales Strategy
  • Building Relationships
  • Lead Generation

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

” The Business Development role focuses on a primary driver of the business’s growth being the conversion of assets under advice into assets under management (AUM).”

The client is a financial advice business assisting clients in growing and preserving their wealth by offering advice backed by researched facts.

Learn more/Apply for this position