Head of Business Development

This role will suit the following individual:

Qualifications and Experience

Appropriate tertiary qualification (Degree) preferably in financial planning, investment management and/or [URL Removed] in financial services (preferably 10 years +)

Experience in all or as many of; Wealth Management, Collective Investments (Unit Trusts), Private Client Portfolios (share portfolios) and multi-management

An Individual who can:

Develop, activate and execute on BDM targets and strategies.

Identify business development opportunities nationally and regionally both in Advisor practices as well as across the group.

Drive and co-ordinate programmes to enable Advisor Partners to convert their businesses into the desired approved models and solutions.

Grow AUM across the Partnership.

Manage the alignment and expectation management with the Regional Directors.

Identify and develop client opportunities by looking at opportunities in each Advisors’s client database.

Drive business development activation at national client events.

Formulate marketing and sales strategies to achieve defined AUM targets.

Own and schedule activation events (with Marketing) designed to stimulate AUM growth in regions to clients and referral base and co-ordinate with Regional Directors for Partnership Buy-in and Client Invite process.

Put into place programmes for training and development of BDM’s to enhance skills to improve adoption of our Approved Advice Programme.

Serve as the custodian of AUM and Company solutions in support of an approved advice framework.

Desired Skills:

Investment solutions

Multi Management

Discretionary Fund Management

Private Client Share Portfolios

IFA Business Development

Senior Business Development

Sales Strategy

Building Relationships

Lead Generation

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

” The Business Development role focuses on a primary driver of the business’s growth being the conversion of assets under advice into assets under management (AUM).”

The client is a financial advice business assisting clients in growing and preserving their wealth by offering advice backed by researched facts.

Learn more/Apply for this position