Health and Safety Manager at Ntice Search

The Health & Safety Manager will be responsible for policy & procedure development and measurement of occupational health, safety, and risk across our 3 sites in SA. To be considered for this role you must have at least 7 years’ experience within Health and Safety of which 2 years will be at a Managers level. You must have worked within an FMCG – food & beverage manufacturing environment and have a strong understanding of both dry and cold storage. Key duties include:
- Develop and execute health and safety plans in the workplace according to legal guidelines.
- Prepare, rollout and enforce policies to establish a safe work environment.
- Evaluate health & safety procedures & practices and ways to assess risk and ensure adherence to all rules & regulations.
- Conduct training for health and safety matters and accident prevention.
- Monitor compliance to all policies/procedures (inspections etc)
- Ensure equipment and machinery is maintained to ensure the work environment is safe and stored products are stored according to HACCP rules & regulations.
- Investigate accidents/ incidents and look into the cause.
- Managing the worker’s compensation claims COIDA
- Identifying ways to improve health and safety conditions at all time – ensuring prevention measures are continuously updated.
- Reporting on health and safety awareness, issues and statistics.
Essentials for this role
- Relevant qualification within Health & Safety
- Minimum 7 years’ experience within Health and Safety of which 2 years is at manager level.
- Must have experience within the FMCG (cold & dry storage)
- Deep understanding of legal health and safety regulations within the FMCG environment HACCP
- Strong understanding of COIDA
- Sound knowledge of ISO standards relevant to the food industry
- Background in data analysis and risk assessment
- Excellent organisational and motivational skills
- Exceptional communication and interpersonal abilities
- Valid driver license with own transport
- Must be willing to other siters as and when required.