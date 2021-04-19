Health and Safety Manager at Ntice Search

The Health & Safety Manager will be responsible for policy & procedure development and measurement of occupational health, safety, and risk across our 3 sites in SA.  To be considered for this role you must have at least 7 years’ experience within Health and Safety of which 2 years will be at a Managers level.  You must have worked within an FMCG – food & beverage manufacturing environment and have a strong understanding of both dry and cold storage.  Key duties include:

  • Develop and execute health and safety plans in the workplace according to legal guidelines.
  • Prepare, rollout and enforce policies to establish a safe work environment.
  • Evaluate health & safety procedures & practices and ways to assess risk and ensure adherence to all rules & regulations.
  • Conduct training for health and safety matters and accident prevention.
  • Monitor compliance to all policies/procedures (inspections etc)
  • Ensure equipment and machinery is maintained to ensure the work environment is safe and stored products are stored according to HACCP rules & regulations.
  • Investigate accidents/ incidents and look into the cause.
  • Managing the worker’s compensation claims COIDA
  • Identifying ways to improve health and safety conditions at all time – ensuring prevention measures are continuously updated.
  • Reporting on health and safety awareness, issues and statistics.

Essentials for this role

  • Relevant qualification within Health & Safety
  • Minimum 7 years’ experience within Health and Safety of which 2 years is at manager level.
  • Must have experience within the FMCG (cold & dry storage)
  • Deep understanding of legal health and safety regulations within the FMCG environment HACCP
  • Strong understanding of COIDA
  • Sound knowledge of ISO standards relevant to the food industry
  • Background in data analysis and risk assessment
  • Excellent organisational and motivational skills
  • Exceptional communication and interpersonal abilities
  • Valid driver license with own transport
  • Must be willing to other siters as and when required.

 

