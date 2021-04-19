Health and Safety Manager at Ntice Search

The Health & Safety Manager will be responsible for policy & procedure development and measurement of occupational health, safety, and risk across our 3 sites in SA. To be considered for this role you must have at least 7 years’ experience within Health and Safety of which 2 years will be at a Managers level. You must have worked within an FMCG – food & beverage manufacturing environment and have a strong understanding of both dry and cold storage. Key duties include:

Develop and execute health and safety plans in the workplace according to legal guidelines.

Prepare, rollout and enforce policies to establish a safe work environment.

Evaluate health & safety procedures & practices and ways to assess risk and ensure adherence to all rules & regulations.

Conduct training for health and safety matters and accident prevention.

Monitor compliance to all policies/procedures (inspections etc)

Ensure equipment and machinery is maintained to ensure the work environment is safe and stored products are stored according to HACCP rules & regulations.

Investigate accidents/ incidents and look into the cause.

Managing the worker’s compensation claims COIDA

Identifying ways to improve health and safety conditions at all time – ensuring prevention measures are continuously updated.

Reporting on health and safety awareness, issues and statistics.

Essentials for this role

Relevant qualification within Health & Safety

Minimum 7 years’ experience within Health and Safety of which 2 years is at manager level.

Must have experience within the FMCG (cold & dry storage)

Deep understanding of legal health and safety regulations within the FMCG environment HACCP

Strong understanding of COIDA

Sound knowledge of ISO standards relevant to the food industry

Background in data analysis and risk assessment

Excellent organisational and motivational skills

Exceptional communication and interpersonal abilities

Valid driver license with own transport

Must be willing to other siters as and when required.

Learn more/Apply for this position