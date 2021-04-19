Health & Safety Officer at Westfalia Fruit Products & Westfalia Fruit Estates

Apr 19, 2021

Reporting to the Operations Managers the incumbent will be responsible for the implementation and maintenance of the occupational health and safety management system.

Qualifications and Expertise

  • National Diploma in Health & safety
  • Previous administrative experience preferred.
  • Knowledge and experience in conducting risk assessment.
  • SAMTRAC or related formal health and safety training

Knowledge

  • Basic occupational health and safety standards
  • Basic occupational health and safety terminology
  • Knowledge of workplace safety and health issues
  • Knowledge of health & safety act

Skills

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Good interpersonal relationship skills
  • Strong personality and leadership skills
  • Ability to work effectively with culturally diverse workforce
  • Report writing skills
  • Organizational skills
  • Health & safety policy writing

Attitude/Behaviour

  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to work effectively as part of a larger team
  • Attention to detail
  • Potential to learn occupational health and safety standards
  • Self-driven
  • Initiative
  • Accountability

Desired Skills:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Good interpersonal relation skills
  • Strong personality and leadership skills
  • Report writing skills
  • Health & Safety policy writing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Health, Safety & Environment

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position