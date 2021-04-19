Health & Safety Officer at Westfalia Fruit Products & Westfalia Fruit Estates

Reporting to the Operations Managers the incumbent will be responsible for the implementation and maintenance of the occupational health and safety management system.

Qualifications and Expertise

National Diploma in Health & safety

Previous administrative experience preferred.

Knowledge and experience in conducting risk assessment.

SAMTRAC or related formal health and safety training

Knowledge

Basic occupational health and safety standards

Basic occupational health and safety terminology

Knowledge of workplace safety and health issues

Knowledge of health & safety act

Skills

Excellent communication skills

Good interpersonal relationship skills

Strong personality and leadership skills

Ability to work effectively with culturally diverse workforce

Report writing skills

Organizational skills

Health & safety policy writing

Attitude/Behaviour

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work effectively as part of a larger team

Attention to detail

Potential to learn occupational health and safety standards

Self-driven

Initiative

Accountability

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Health, Safety & Environment

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

