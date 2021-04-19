Health & Safety Officer at Westfalia Fruit Products & Westfalia Fruit Estates

Reporting to the Operations Managers the incumbent will be responsible for the implementation and maintenance of the occupational health and safety management system.
Qualifications and Expertise
- National Diploma in Health & safety
- Previous administrative experience preferred.
- Knowledge and experience in conducting risk assessment.
- SAMTRAC or related formal health and safety training
Knowledge
- Basic occupational health and safety standards
- Basic occupational health and safety terminology
- Knowledge of workplace safety and health issues
- Knowledge of health & safety act
Skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Good interpersonal relationship skills
- Strong personality and leadership skills
- Ability to work effectively with culturally diverse workforce
- Report writing skills
- Organizational skills
- Health & safety policy writing
Attitude/Behaviour
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to work effectively as part of a larger team
- Attention to detail
- Potential to learn occupational health and safety standards
- Self-driven
- Initiative
- Accountability
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Health, Safety & Environment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma