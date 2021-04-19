How to watch Mars Helicopter’s first flight

NASA is targeting no earlier than today (Monday 19 April) for the first flight of its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter.

The flight was set to commence at approximately 03h30 EDT, or 09h30 South African time.

Data from the first flight will return to Earth a few hours following the autonomous flight, with a livestream beginning at 06h15 EDT, or 12h15 South African time, as the helicopter team prepares to receive the data downlink in the Space Flight Operations Facility at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

Interested parties can watch on NASA Television, the agency app, website, and social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.