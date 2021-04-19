HR Administrator/ Learning and Development Coordin

Our client based in Westville is looking for an HR Administrator/ Learning and Development Coordinator
Qualification/ Experience
- Matric / Grade 12.
- Three-year degree or equivalent
Competencies
|
Responsibilities
- Provide all recruitment administration support for A and B appointments
- Assist with recruitment system administration for video interviews
- Ensure all reference and criminal record checks are carried out fully and in a timely manner
- Manage the new joiner process from offer letter through to joining instructions and induction
- Provide HR support and advice to employees and line managers, explaining policies nd procedures in a timely and effective manner
- Handle maternity, paternity, adoption and parental leave processes and queries
- Handle health, safety and IOD processes and queries
- Prepare People Moves on a monthly basis
- Provide data for and prepare management information reports
- Liaise with payroll and distribute the payslips
- Process medical aid / fund entries and withdrawals
- Process death and disability claim documents
- Capture disciplinary records into SAP
- Administer the recording of absence
- Administer the recording of vacation leave
- Administer the probationary review periods
- Maintain the personnel filing system and safeguard the files and documentation
- Manage the leave administration process
- Provide support in investigations for disciplinary and grievance procedures
- Distribute/disseminate policies and convey related communication
- Administer employee/study loan and bursary documentation
- Answer all channeled HR administration-related queries from employees and managers in the business and ensure their resolution in accordance with service standards.
- Uploading EE photo’s onto intranet
- PO’s & GR’s
- Maintain the Personnel Filing system
- Adhoc Queries
- Staff and Canteen accounts
- Termination Exit Process
- Provide administrative support to staff and managers in the planning, coordination and delivery of a large volume of learning and development events. (including Senior Management programmes)
- Obtain authorisation in respect to learning events and process payment as per organisational procedure (Quotations, BR’s, Order numbers & Invoices)
- Obtain & collate training provider information for vendor approval
- Control training documentation ensuring that Attendance Registers & associated costs are captured into the HR Management system
- Generate certificates of attendance for in-house training events
- Collate learning evaluation feedback to enable amendments to programme and facilitators be made in a timely manner.
- Prepare learning and development materials to a consistently high standard and ensure that they reach the delegates/facilitators within agreed timescales. i.e. Learner manuals
- Maintain all student records and correspondence
- Manage administration of student applications and vacation work
- Ensure student payments are managed in accordance with company policy
- Liaise directly with Universities with regard to student queries
- Provide administrative support to employees with regard to approved company assisted studies
- Schedule staff to attend internal and external learning events in accordance with the wider learning and development strategy
- Communicate programme requirements and details to employees and training providers within agreed timescales.
- Co-ordinate learning event arrangements; including venue, travel and catering requirements for a large volume of learning and development events in compliance with organisational policies and procedures
- Set up training rooms, as required, for learning events
- Coordinate, consolidate and manage complex information required for the annual SARS audit processes for Learnership Tax rebate
- Assemble relevant SETA information, assist to produce statutory reports to be submitted in terms of the Skills Development Act and the Skills Development Levies Act
- Collate BEE data and relevant information, producing reports as required for the B-BBEE Verification audit as required by the BBBEE Act and Codes, Skills Development Act and the Skills Development Levies Act
- Support with data collection for Monthly Management reporting
- Plan, coordinate and execute projects across the organisation including tracking and reporting on status , risks , issues and dependencies
- Develop and support the regional HR teams on HR Orientation initiatives
- Change Management coordination & support
- D&I support facilitator and coordination
- HR Info session coordination, develop content, facilitation of sessions
- 100% accuracy, currency and completeness of records and documentation
- Administration turnaround times
- Client satisfaction rate
- Value for money procurement of vendors
Visit [URL Removed] for more information