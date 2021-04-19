HR Administrator/ Learning and Development Coordin

Our client based in Westville is looking for an HR Administrator/ Learning and Development Coordinator

Qualification/ Experience

  • Matric / Grade 12.
  • Three-year degree or equivalent

Competencies

  • Be brilliant at the basics
  • Face the brutal facts
  • Smash the silos
  • Lead with integrity, respect and energy
  • Be curious and challenge change
  • Take accountability for results and people
  • HR principles and practices
  • Employment and labour legislation
  • Business unit processes
  • Health and safety policies and procedures

Responsibilities

  • Provide all recruitment administration support for A and B appointments
  • Assist with recruitment system administration for video interviews
  • Ensure all reference and criminal record checks are carried out fully and in a timely manner
  • Manage the new joiner process from offer letter through to joining instructions and induction
  • Provide HR support and advice to employees and line managers, explaining policies nd procedures in a timely and effective manner
  • Handle maternity, paternity, adoption and parental leave processes and queries
  • Handle health, safety and IOD processes and queries
  • Prepare People Moves on a monthly basis
  • Provide data for and prepare management information reports
  • Liaise with payroll and distribute the payslips
  • Process medical aid / fund entries and withdrawals
  • Process death and disability claim documents
  • Capture disciplinary records into SAP
  • Administer the recording of absence
  • Administer the recording of vacation leave
  • Administer the probationary review periods
  • Maintain the personnel filing system and safeguard the files and documentation
  • Manage the leave administration process
  • Provide support in investigations for disciplinary and grievance procedures
  • Distribute/disseminate policies and convey related communication
  • Administer employee/study loan and bursary documentation
  • Answer all channeled HR administration-related queries from employees and managers in the business and ensure their resolution in accordance with service standards.
  • Uploading EE photo’s onto intranet
  • PO’s & GR’s
  • Maintain the Personnel Filing system
  • Adhoc Queries
  • Staff and Canteen accounts
  • Termination Exit Process
  • Provide administrative support to staff and managers in the planning, coordination and delivery of a large volume of learning and development events. (including Senior Management programmes)
  • Obtain authorisation in respect to learning events and process payment as per organisational procedure (Quotations, BR’s, Order numbers & Invoices)
  • Obtain & collate training provider information for vendor approval
  • Control training documentation ensuring that Attendance Registers & associated costs are captured into the HR Management system
  • Generate certificates of attendance for in-house training events
  • Collate learning evaluation feedback to enable amendments to programme and facilitators be made in a timely manner.
  • Prepare learning and development materials to a consistently high standard and ensure that they reach the delegates/facilitators within agreed timescales. i.e. Learner manuals
  • Maintain all student records and correspondence
  • Manage administration of student applications and vacation work
  • Ensure student payments are managed in accordance with company policy
  • Liaise directly with Universities with regard to student queries
  • Provide administrative support to employees with regard to approved company assisted studies
  • Schedule staff to attend internal and external learning events in accordance with the wider learning and development strategy
  • Communicate programme requirements and details to employees and training providers within agreed timescales.
  • Co-ordinate learning event arrangements; including venue, travel and catering requirements for a large volume of learning and development events in compliance with organisational policies and procedures
  • Set up training rooms, as required, for learning events
  • Coordinate, consolidate and manage complex information required for the annual SARS audit processes for Learnership Tax rebate
  • Assemble relevant SETA information, assist to produce statutory reports to be submitted in terms of the Skills Development Act and the Skills Development Levies Act
  • Collate BEE data and relevant information, producing reports as required for the B-BBEE Verification audit as required by the BBBEE Act and Codes, Skills Development Act and the Skills Development Levies Act
  • Support with data collection for Monthly Management reporting
  • Plan, coordinate and execute projects across the organisation including tracking and reporting on status , risks , issues and dependencies
  • Develop and support the regional HR teams on HR Orientation initiatives
  • Change Management coordination & support
  • D&I support facilitator and coordination
  • HR Info session coordination, develop content, facilitation of sessions
  • 100% accuracy, currency and completeness of records and documentation
  • Administration turnaround times
  • Client satisfaction rate
  • Value for money procurement of vendors

