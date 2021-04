Internal Sales Engineering

Internal Sales Clerk needed for leading Tool and Equipment franchise based in the Strand, Cape Town.

Individual must have Engineering sales experience. this is a non negotiable, please do not apply if you do not have this.

Desired Skills:

Engineering

sales

Internal Sales

Customer Skills

Invoicing

Tool knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position