Inventory Manager UHT – Finished Goods. (Humansdorp) – EE at Headhunters

Our client, a market leader in their industry sector; is looking to employ an Inventory Manager UHT – Finished Goods. (Humansdorp) – EE

Knowledge and Skills:

The ideal candidate will have a suitable tertiary qualification in accounting, commerce, or business administration.

A minimum of 5 years relevant inventory/stock management experience, preferably in an FMCG environment and the ability to implement inventory control and risk management best practices.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

An effective leader who can apply the values of the company to their team management.

Sound business acumen skills with the ability to analyse and interpret financial and statistical data.

Proven experience of MS Office; as well as “ERP – Navision”.

Attention to detail, ability to detect, investigate and resolve stock variances timeously.

Must have a valid Code 8 driver’s license

Key Performance Areas:

The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the movement and reconciliation of finished goods stock.

The job holder will lead and develop staff on an ongoing basis, be a team player and satisfy internal customers.

The ideal candidate will be required to undertake the following:

Develop and maintain accurate reporting systems that measure departmental performance, drive innovation to improve operational efficiency, effectively manage stock rotation and proactively align space utilization.

Additionally, the candidate will co-ordinate inventory related information flow to the finance and sales departments.

