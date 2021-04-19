Inventory Manager UHT – Finished Goods. (Humansdorp) – EE at Headhunters

Our client, a market leader in their industry sector; is looking to employ an Inventory Manager UHT – Finished Goods. (Humansdorp) – EE
Knowledge and Skills:
- The ideal candidate will have a suitable tertiary qualification in accounting, commerce, or business administration.
- A minimum of 5 years relevant inventory/stock management experience, preferably in an FMCG environment and the ability to implement inventory control and risk management best practices.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- An effective leader who can apply the values of the company to their team management.
- Sound business acumen skills with the ability to analyse and interpret financial and statistical data.
- Proven experience of MS Office; as well as “ERP – Navision”.
- Attention to detail, ability to detect, investigate and resolve stock variances timeously.
- Must have a valid Code 8 driver’s license
Key Performance Areas:
- The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the movement and reconciliation of finished goods stock.
- The job holder will lead and develop staff on an ongoing basis, be a team player and satisfy internal customers.
The ideal candidate will be required to undertake the following:
- Develop and maintain accurate reporting systems that measure departmental performance, drive innovation to improve operational efficiency, effectively manage stock rotation and proactively align space utilization.
- Additionally, the candidate will co-ordinate inventory related information flow to the finance and sales departments.