Inventory Manager UHT – Finished Goods. (Humansdorp) – EE at Headhunters

Apr 19, 2021

Our client, a market leader in their industry sector; is looking to employ an Inventory Manager UHT – Finished Goods. (Humansdorp) – EE

 

Knowledge and Skills:

  • The ideal candidate will have a suitable tertiary qualification in accounting, commerce, or business administration.
  • A minimum of 5 years relevant inventory/stock management experience, preferably in an FMCG environment and the ability to implement inventory control and risk management best practices.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • An effective leader who can apply the values of the company to their team management.
  • Sound business acumen skills with the ability to analyse and interpret financial and statistical data.
  • Proven experience of MS Office; as well as “ERP – Navision”.
  • Attention to detail, ability to detect, investigate and resolve stock variances timeously.
  • Must have a valid Code 8 driver’s license

 

Key Performance Areas:

  • The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the movement and reconciliation of finished goods stock.
  • The job holder will lead and develop staff on an ongoing basis, be a team player and satisfy internal customers.

 

The ideal candidate will be required to undertake the following:

  • Develop and maintain accurate reporting systems that measure departmental performance, drive innovation to improve operational efficiency, effectively manage stock rotation and proactively align space utilization.
  • Additionally, the candidate will co-ordinate inventory related information flow to the finance and sales departments.

