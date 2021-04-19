Inventory Manager

Minimum Requirements:

Tertiary qualification in accounting, commerce, or business administration

A minimum of 5 years relevant inventory/stock management experience, preferably in an FMCG environment and the ability to implement inventory control and risk management best practices

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

An effective leader who can apply the values of the company to their team management

Sound business acumen skills with the ability to analyse and interpret financial and statistical data

Proven experience of MS Office; as well as “ERP – Navision”

Attention to detail, ability to detect, investigate and resolve stock variances timeously

Must have a valid Code 8 driver’s license

Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for managing the movement and reconciliation of finished goods stock

The job holder will lead and develop staff on an ongoing basis, be a team player and satisfy internal customers

Undertake the following: Develop and maintain accurate reporting systems that measure departmental performance, drive innovation to improve operational efficiency, effectively manage stock rotation and proactively align space utilization

Additionally, the candidate will co-ordinate inventory related information flow to the finance and sales departments

Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

FMCG

Inventory

Logistics Management

Inventory Control

Supply Planning

Stock Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position