Inventory Manager

Minimum Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in accounting, commerce, or business administration
- A minimum of 5 years relevant inventory/stock management experience, preferably in an FMCG environment and the ability to implement inventory control and risk management best practices
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- An effective leader who can apply the values of the company to their team management
- Sound business acumen skills with the ability to analyse and interpret financial and statistical data
- Proven experience of MS Office; as well as “ERP – Navision”
- Attention to detail, ability to detect, investigate and resolve stock variances timeously
- Must have a valid Code 8 driver’s license
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Responsible for managing the movement and reconciliation of finished goods stock
- The job holder will lead and develop staff on an ongoing basis, be a team player and satisfy internal customers
- Undertake the following: Develop and maintain accurate reporting systems that measure departmental performance, drive innovation to improve operational efficiency, effectively manage stock rotation and proactively align space utilization
- Additionally, the candidate will co-ordinate inventory related information flow to the finance and sales departments
Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- FMCG
- Inventory
- Logistics Management
- Inventory Control
- Supply Planning
- Stock Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma