Inventory Manager

Apr 19, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification in accounting, commerce, or business administration
  • A minimum of 5 years relevant inventory/stock management experience, preferably in an FMCG environment and the ability to implement inventory control and risk management best practices
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • An effective leader who can apply the values of the company to their team management
  • Sound business acumen skills with the ability to analyse and interpret financial and statistical data
  • Proven experience of MS Office; as well as “ERP – Navision”
  • Attention to detail, ability to detect, investigate and resolve stock variances timeously
  • Must have a valid Code 8 driver’s license

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for managing the movement and reconciliation of finished goods stock
  • The job holder will lead and develop staff on an ongoing basis, be a team player and satisfy internal customers
  • Undertake the following: Develop and maintain accurate reporting systems that measure departmental performance, drive innovation to improve operational efficiency, effectively manage stock rotation and proactively align space utilization
  • Additionally, the candidate will co-ordinate inventory related information flow to the finance and sales departments

Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]
Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • FMCG
  • Inventory
  • Logistics Management
  • Inventory Control
  • Supply Planning
  • Stock Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position