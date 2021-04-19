INVESTMENT ASSOCIATE X 2

Deal origination to source quality deals,- Network building and use of professional relationship to yield a flow of quality leads,- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in deal making environment,- PC literacy and competency in Excel spreadsheet, MS Word and MS PowerPoint,- Understanding of NEF mandate and investment guidelines,- Should possess good analytical and modelling skills and be able to apply NEF’s financial modelling methodologies, – Business development and marketing of Rural Fund products.- Should possess amongst other the following skills in order to be able to conduct due diligence exercise: § Accounting and/or auditing, law, tax;§ Should be able to gather data from all relevant sources, including industry experts;§ Be able to communicate at all levels and use interviews to gather data necessary in compiling investment reports;§ Have good writing skills; § Be able to identify risks and recommend relevant risk mitigants;§ Understanding of various investment instruments and be able to structure deals and to apply them in relevant investment circumstances;§ Ability to negotiate terms and conditions of investment to minimize risk in each transaction;§ Communication and presentation skills to present investment reports to various committees for approval;