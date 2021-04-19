IT Audit – Assistant Manager at EY

You will effectively manage and motivate client engagement teams with diverse skills and backgrounds and consistently deliver quality and manage expectations of client service delivery.

In doing so, you drive high-quality work products within expected timeframes and on budget and monitor progress manage risk and ensure key stakeholders are kept informed about progress and expected outcomes. We need an individual that will stay abreast of current business and industry trends relevant to the client’s business, develop and maintain long-term relationships and networks with clients. You will actively remain current on new developments in advisory services capabilities and industry knowledge.

Desired Skills:

–

Application Risk & Controls –

Information Management and Analysis Services –

Financial Services Technology Risk and IT Regulatory Services –

Certified in Public Accountant (CPA)

Internal Auditor (CIA)

Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and / or Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

As a global leader in assurance, tax, consulting, strategy and transaction services, we hire and develop the most passionate people in their field to help build a better working world. This starts with a culture that believes in giving you the training, opportunities and creative freedom to make things better. So that whenever you join, however long you stay, the exceptional EY experience lasts a lifetime.

