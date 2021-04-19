Java Developer (Senior)

Our client in the financial services sector is currently recruiting for an experienced Risk Specialist to join their team. This role requires a candidate with experience in the financial industry.

Education and Experience

Minimum

Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications.

6 years Java systems development experience

Java EE knowledge and experience

Experience with SOAP and REST services

Preferred

IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar).

Angular Framework

Spring Framework

ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience

JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge

SOAP and REST (XML/JSON)

Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks

Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

Advantageous

Honours degree

DevOps/Continuous integration

Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket)

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position