Junior Financial Manager – SAICA Accountant!

We are looking for an Articled Accountant with 3 years hands on experience overseeing all internal financial administration, controls and accounting procedures along with the overall financial strategy.

The Position: We’re looking for a numbers driven Junior Financial Manager to be based permanently in Randburg. The pay range on offer is R35 000.00 to R40 000.00 Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Transcripts and Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Articled Accounting experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Complete Matric

Completed BCom Accounting Degree (CA preferred) – essential

Completed SAICA Articles – essential

3 years hands on experience overseeing all internal financial administration, controls and accounting procedures along with the overall financial strategy

In-depth knowledge of corporate finance and accounting principles / budgeting / financial analysis and risk management

Obsessed with the quality of work produced

Mature and stable individual

High level on integrity

Responsibilities:

Internal Financial Admin

Financial controls

Accounting procedures

Overall Financial strategy

Cash / Funds Management

Financial Analysis

Forecasting & Budgeting

Compliance and Governance (SARS / IFRS / Tax / VAT)

Internal and External Audit

Why Should You Apply?

Bring new ideas and be heard

Team culture with learning and mutual respect

Not afraid to take on challenges and knows how to work hard whilst maintaining a fun and friendly attitude

Fast growing and vibrant working conditions

Highly motivated environment

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Desired Skills:

Articled Accountant

SAICA

Financial Analysis

Financial Administration

Financial Accounting

Financial Controls

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life

