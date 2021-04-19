Junior Financial Manager – SAICA Accountant!
We are looking for an Articled Accountant with 3 years hands on experience overseeing all internal financial administration, controls and accounting procedures along with the overall financial strategy.
The Position: We’re looking for a numbers driven Junior Financial Manager to be based permanently in Randburg. The pay range on offer is R35 000.00 to R40 000.00 Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Transcripts and Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Articled Accounting experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Complete Matric
- Completed BCom Accounting Degree (CA preferred) – essential
- Completed SAICA Articles – essential
- 3 years 3 years hands on experience overseeing all internal financial administration, controls and accounting procedures along with the overall financial strategy
- In-depth knowledge of corporate finance and accounting principles / budgeting / financial analysis and risk management
- Obsessed with the quality of work produced
- Mature and stable individual
- High level on integrity
Responsibilities:
- Internal Financial Admin
- Financial controls
- Accounting procedures
- Overall Financial strategy
- Cash / Funds Management
- Financial Analysis
- Forecasting & Budgeting
- Compliance and Governance (SARS / IFRS / Tax / VAT)
- Internal and External Audit
Why Should You Apply?
- Bring new ideas and be heard
- Team culture with learning and mutual respect
- Not afraid to take on challenges and knows how to work hard whilst maintaining a fun and friendly attitude
- Fast growing and vibrant working conditions
- Highly motivated environment
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
Desired Skills:
- Articled Accountant
- SAICA
- Financial Analysis
- Financial Administration
- Financial Accounting
- Financial Controls
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life