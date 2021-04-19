Junior Financial Manager

Apr 19, 2021

Junior Financial Manager – SAICA Accountant!

We are looking for an Articled Accountant with 3 years hands on experience overseeing all internal financial administration, controls and accounting procedures along with the overall financial strategy.

The Position: We’re looking for a numbers driven Junior Financial Manager to be based permanently in Randburg. The pay range on offer is R35 000.00 to R40 000.00 Per Month.

How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Transcripts and Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Articled Accounting experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

  • Complete Matric
  • Completed BCom Accounting Degree (CA preferred) – essential
  • Completed SAICA Articles – essential
  • 3 years 3 years hands on experience overseeing all internal financial administration, controls and accounting procedures along with the overall financial strategy
  • In-depth knowledge of corporate finance and accounting principles / budgeting / financial analysis and risk management
  • Obsessed with the quality of work produced
  • Mature and stable individual
  • High level on integrity

Responsibilities:

  • Internal Financial Admin
  • Financial controls
  • Accounting procedures
  • Overall Financial strategy
  • Cash / Funds Management
  • Financial Analysis
  • Forecasting & Budgeting
  • Compliance and Governance (SARS / IFRS / Tax / VAT)
  • Internal and External Audit

Why Should You Apply?

  • Bring new ideas and be heard
  • Team culture with learning and mutual respect
  • Not afraid to take on challenges and knows how to work hard whilst maintaining a fun and friendly attitude
  • Fast growing and vibrant working conditions
  • Highly motivated environment

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Desired Skills:

  • Articled Accountant
  • SAICA
  • Financial Analysis
  • Financial Administration
  • Financial Accounting
  • Financial Controls

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group Life

