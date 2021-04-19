Maintenance Engineer (Final Assembly)

Duties:

– Provide support to maintenance supervisors and department with multi-disciplinary technical expertise and problem solving such as electrical, mechanical, structural, etc.

– Liaising with department stakeholders e.g. Production, Maintenance, Process, Quality, MPE, Logistics, etc. to improve and drive technical OPR and DRR efficiencies.

– Staying up to date with technological advancements in industry and processes to progress a sustainable approach to facility reliability, robustness and maintainability of the plant and assigned technologies.

– Ensure the incorporation of safe design and practices for new and existing installations.

– Support or lead breakdowns through escalation. Drive prevention activities through documentation and follow through.

– Facilitate spare parts purchases and stores stock holding requirements.

– Evaluate, advise and approve related tender documents in collaboration with MPE/CPE. Approve final acceptance of mechanical, electrical, structural and civil installations relative to maintenance and safety requirements.

– Develop and implement procedures and systems to improve maintenance processes.

– Conducting Think Blue Factory reporting and annual target development as well as managing input for TBF and monitor energy projects and bi-weekly energy team meetings.

Requirements:

– NN Diploma / ND / Degree in Mechanical, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics

– 3 -7 years’ relevant experience in an industrial/automotive environment

– Good understanding of the technical processes within Assembly processes in order to support and drive creation and implementation of new initiatives

– Sound knowledge of project management principles and practices

– Sound technical knowledge and skills of PLC programming, instrumentation, drive systems and experience in Preventative Maintenance.

