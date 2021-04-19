Manager Commercial Underwriting

Commercial Underwriting Department Manager with minimum 5 years’ experience in managing a team of commercial underwriters, preferably in a Broker environment, required to manage the commercial underwriting department of an FSP, based in Cape Town City Bowl.

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent
  • RE5 essential
  • FAIS compliant – Credits and/or full qualification essential
  • Minimum 8 years commercial underwriting experience required
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in managing a team of commercial underwriters required
  • Experience in a Broker environment preferred

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure the underwriting admin practices adhere to regulatory framework and practices
  • Provide commercial lines advise to internal and external stakeholders
  • Liaison between clients and internal servicing teams
  • Keep abreast of product and services available to market and competitor movements
  • Meet compliance underwriting practices
  • Service complaints and escalations
  • Staff planning and allocation
  • Draw reports and conduct audits and take corrective actions
  • Quality and service control
  • Compile and distribute reports
  • Authorise refunds
  • Monthly age analysis re unpaid premiums
  • Address discrepancies found in reports re performance
  • Assist with design and implementation of training material and SOP’s
  • Adhere to company mandates
  • Compile and present reports to stakeholders and Exco
  • Liaise with Insurers re product development matters
  • Liaise with IT team re continuous improvement and system accuracy

