Manager Commercial Underwriting

Commercial Underwriting Department Manager with minimum 5 years’ experience in managing a team of commercial underwriters, preferably in a Broker environment, required to manage the commercial underwriting department of an FSP, based in Cape Town City Bowl.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent
- RE5 essential
- FAIS compliant – Credits and/or full qualification essential
- Minimum 8 years commercial underwriting experience required
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in managing a team of commercial underwriters required
- Experience in a Broker environment preferred
Responsibilities:
- Ensure the underwriting admin practices adhere to regulatory framework and practices
- Provide commercial lines advise to internal and external stakeholders
- Liaison between clients and internal servicing teams
- Keep abreast of product and services available to market and competitor movements
- Meet compliance underwriting practices
- Service complaints and escalations
- Staff planning and allocation
- Draw reports and conduct audits and take corrective actions
- Quality and service control
- Compile and distribute reports
- Authorise refunds
- Monthly age analysis re unpaid premiums
- Address discrepancies found in reports re performance
- Assist with design and implementation of training material and SOP’s
- Adhere to company mandates
- Compile and present reports to stakeholders and Exco
- Liaise with Insurers re product development matters
- Liaise with IT team re continuous improvement and system accuracy
