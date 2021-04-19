Manager Commercial Underwriting

Commercial Underwriting Department Manager with minimum 5 years’ experience in managing a team of commercial underwriters, preferably in a Broker environment, required to manage the commercial underwriting department of an FSP, based in Cape Town City Bowl.

Minimum requirements:

Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent

RE5 essential

FAIS compliant – Credits and/or full qualification essential

Minimum 8 years commercial underwriting experience required

Minimum 5 years’ experience in managing a team of commercial underwriters required

Experience in a Broker environment preferred

Responsibilities:

Ensure the underwriting admin practices adhere to regulatory framework and practices

Provide commercial lines advise to internal and external stakeholders

Liaison between clients and internal servicing teams

Keep abreast of product and services available to market and competitor movements

Meet compliance underwriting practices

Service complaints and escalations

Staff planning and allocation

Draw reports and conduct audits and take corrective actions

Quality and service control

Compile and distribute reports

Authorise refunds

Monthly age analysis re unpaid premiums

Address discrepancies found in reports re performance

Assist with design and implementation of training material and SOP’s

Adhere to company mandates

Compile and present reports to stakeholders and Exco

Liaise with Insurers re product development matters

Liaise with IT team re continuous improvement and system accuracy

