Manager: Quantitative Analytics at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To build, implement and manage best in class’ methods / processes / models to calculate, quantify and improve value for all Client Engagement initiatives.

Experience

Minimum:

5 years relevant quantitative / predictive analytics experience

3 years relevant experience in client value management

Including responsibility for guiding non analytical stakeholders with expert quantitative analytics

Including people management or leadership experience/responsibilities.

Ideal:

Experience influencing data architecture

Experience influencing client engagement design

New function start up.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Honours Degree in Data Science or Mathematics

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Masters Degree in Data Science or Behavioural Economics

Knowledge

Minimum:

Business acumen wrt predictive modelling, financial modelling and IT systems / coding design

Application of relevant computational methods such as stochastic modelling, Partial differential equations (PDEs), Monte Carlo methods, etc.

Diagnostic analysis / unsupervised learning such as principle component analysis or clustering

Predictive analytics and machine learning in the context of articulating business requirements

Statistical software (ex. SAS, R, Python)

Database querying software (ex. SQL)

Cloud computing (e.g. AWS, Azure, Hadoop, Spark)

Understanding of corporate finance

Project management principles.

Ideal:

Marketing attribution modelling

Client engagement/ CRM / Martech platforms

Capitec Bank’s policy and systems

Understanding technical issues and the impact these may have on the design and delivery of business solutions

Skills

Communications Skills

Leadership Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Presentation Skills

Facilitation Skills

Reporting Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Programming skill (SAS, SQL, R, Python)

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Adhering to Principles and Values

Relating and Networking

Presenting and Communicating Information

Analysing

Creating and Innovating

Formulating Strategies and Concepts

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

