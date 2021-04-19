M&E Officer at NACOSA

The role

The M&E Officer will ensure accurate collection, capturing & reporting of programmatic data for NACOSA implementing partners.

Assist in preparation of M&E sections of reports to donors and other stakeholders.

Conduct M&E visits to provide M&E related orientation, training and mentorship for NACOSA programme staff.

Conduct onsite data verification of NACOSA implementing partners.

Assist with all other strategic information related to programmatic activities which involves data collection and analysis and enhanced data use to inform programme improvements.

Provide other M&E related guidance and assistance required in support of NACOSA programmes.

Desired Skills:

Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience within an M&E function

Experience in monitoring and promoting data quality

Experience in capacity development of field staff in M&E and coordinating the work of others

Good computer skills with work experience using data management systems and MS Office

Attention to detail

Must be a self-starter and able to work independently with little supervision

Strong planning

Valid drivers’ license

Time Management Skills

Problem Solving Skills

Willingness to travel

Experience with Key Population Groups such as Adult Girls and Young Woman and Orphaned and Vulnerable Children would be highly advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

NACOSA is a network of over 1,900 civil society organizations working to turn the tide on HIV, AIDS and TB in Southern Africa. NACOSA promotes dialogue, builds capacity with accredited training, mentoring and technical assistance and channels resources to support service delivery on the ground, particularly among key populations, vulnerable children and women and girls. As a community of learning, as well as a large grant-maker, NACOSA is a rewarding environment for people who want to make a difference in the HIV, AIDS and TB response.

Learn more/Apply for this position