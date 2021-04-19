Monitoring and Evaluation Technical Assistant

Apr 19, 2021

Monitoring and Evaluation Technical Assistant – Modderfontein – R680 000 per annum

Department: Education & Transformation

REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s degree preferably in commerce, accounting or legal
  • Professional body membership

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

  • Professional body accreditation: co-ordination and administration
  • Professional body monitoring: co-ordination and administration
  • CPD monitoring and evaluation
  • Report preparation for accreditation, monitoring and CPD
  • Business process development for ET Department
  • Manage and respond to the needs of stakeholders
  • Education & Transformation administrative support as required

SKILLS & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Analytical skills
  • Critical thinking
  • Experience in learning and development
  • Research skills
  • Report writing skills
  • Project management experience
  • Innovation and creativity
  • Experience in dealing with a professional body (directly or indirectly)

Closing Date 30 April 2021 – please note that if you have not received feedback from us within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • commerce
  • accounting
  • legal
  • Education and Transformation
  • professional body accreditation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

