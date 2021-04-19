Monitoring and Evaluation Technical Assistant

Monitoring and Evaluation Technical Assistant – Modderfontein – R680 000 per annum

Department: Education & Transformation

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree preferably in commerce, accounting or legal

Professional body membership

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Professional body accreditation: co-ordination and administration

Professional body monitoring: co-ordination and administration

CPD monitoring and evaluation

Report preparation for accreditation, monitoring and CPD

Business process development for ET Department

Manage and respond to the needs of stakeholders

Education & Transformation administrative support as required

SKILLS & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Analytical skills

Critical thinking

Experience in learning and development

Research skills

Report writing skills

Project management experience

Innovation and creativity

Experience in dealing with a professional body (directly or indirectly)

Closing Date 30 April 2021 – please note that if you have not received feedback from us within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

commerce

accounting

legal

Education and Transformation

professional body accreditation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

