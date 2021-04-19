National Visual Merchandiser

Job Purpose:

National Visual Merchandiser is to contribute creative thoughts to promote products, conceptualize and implement focal statements to store operations.

Implement displays that show a flare for fashion and garment co-ordination and are in line with category sales contributors and seasonal trends interpreted by the company’s customer profile.

Work as part of a team and groom staff to ensure a high level of attention to detail is applied in stores.

Ensure deadlines are met in accordance with directives received from Head Office.

Job Description:

Layout:

– Design floor plans that encourage easy flow of foot traffic, allowing customers to view maximum product variety whilst ensuring key lifestyles are easy to locate.

– Ensure shrinkage is minimised through strategically placed fixtures.

– Fixtures/rails must be aligned to floor plan, lined up with precision and allow adequate spacing for ease of the shopping customer.

– Monitor adequate lighting to promote product and emphasize select product, using space and lighting creatively.

– Identify primary/ secondary/ tertiary locations within the store and department areas and implement product flow principles to ensure that the store displays look new and fresh.

– Maintain merchandise fixture inventory, monitoring functionality and report on store needs, sourcing materials where necessary e.g. models, props, equipment, signage, accessories, steam irons.

Housekeeping:

Merchandising fixtures, rails and shelving are in good repair and clean.

Floors, walls, windows, mirrors are in good repair and clean.

Correct hangers are in use, in good repair and clean.

The floor is clear, except for appropriately merchandised product

Pelmets are tidy and/or appropriately merchandised.

Product Merchandising:

– Have a general understanding of the role, function and processes of the Buying Department and how this impacts at store level.

– Keep the Merchandising Manual updated, amending it where necessary to include the best principles devised.

– Ensure that stores have a copy of Merchandising Manual and all staff are familiar and understand its contents.

– Ensure merchandising principles are implemented and maintained.

– Ensure all store management is taken through merchandising principles and sign a copy as confirmation thereof.

– Ensure the correct utilization of space in line with key indicators such as stock holding and turnover per m2 comparisons, as well as peak and low season periods.

– Regularly change window displays and implement display directives from Head Office.

– With knowledge of current and future trends and activities in fashion, design and culture, create eye-catching focal displays that enhance product appeal and turnover, assisting in the installing and dismantling of displays.

– Implement promotional product displays, informing stores in advance of merchandising plans and preparation.

– Move stock through the ABC locations of importance and re-coordinate to create freshness and new appeal.

Marketing Material / Storage signage:

– Have a general understanding of the role, function and processes of the Marketing Department and how this impacts at store level.

– Keep abreast of the Marketing calendar including rollout requirements, implementation of marketing elements and promotional launch dates – ensure implementation of directives. – Ensure that the Marketing Guideline document with regards to application of marketing material is updated, understood by store staff and implemented.

– Report on condition and relevance if external, window and internal signage/marketing material (including directive signage and cash desk presentation).

– Contribute creative ideas and promotional strategies that could enhance turnover.

– Ensure implementation of Marketing directives in stores.

– Create promotional awareness and excitement amongst staff in store.

– Maintain standards for housing and address marketing material and signage that is not in use.

Job Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Clothing Retail environment in a similar role

Valid code 8 drivers’ licence – endorsed

Willingness to travel

Desired Skills:

Clothing Retail

Marketing Material

Marchandising

Fashion

Fashion Trends

Visual Merchandising

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

