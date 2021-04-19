Job Purpose:
- National Visual Merchandiser is to contribute creative thoughts to promote products, conceptualize and implement focal statements to store operations.
- Implement displays that show a flare for fashion and garment co-ordination and are in line with category sales contributors and seasonal trends interpreted by the company’s customer profile.
- Work as part of a team and groom staff to ensure a high level of attention to detail is applied in stores.
- Ensure deadlines are met in accordance with directives received from Head Office.
Job Description:
Layout:
– Design floor plans that encourage easy flow of foot traffic, allowing customers to view maximum product variety whilst ensuring key lifestyles are easy to locate.
– Ensure shrinkage is minimised through strategically placed fixtures.
– Fixtures/rails must be aligned to floor plan, lined up with precision and allow adequate spacing for ease of the shopping customer.
– Monitor adequate lighting to promote product and emphasize select product, using space and lighting creatively.
– Identify primary/ secondary/ tertiary locations within the store and department areas and implement product flow principles to ensure that the store displays look new and fresh.
– Maintain merchandise fixture inventory, monitoring functionality and report on store needs, sourcing materials where necessary e.g. models, props, equipment, signage, accessories, steam irons.
Housekeeping:
- Merchandising fixtures, rails and shelving are in good repair and clean.
- Floors, walls, windows, mirrors are in good repair and clean.
- Correct hangers are in use, in good repair and clean.
- The floor is clear, except for appropriately merchandised product
Pelmets are tidy and/or appropriately merchandised.
Product Merchandising:
– Have a general understanding of the role, function and processes of the Buying Department and how this impacts at store level.
– Keep the Merchandising Manual updated, amending it where necessary to include the best principles devised.
– Ensure that stores have a copy of Merchandising Manual and all staff are familiar and understand its contents.
– Ensure merchandising principles are implemented and maintained.
– Ensure all store management is taken through merchandising principles and sign a copy as confirmation thereof.
– Ensure the correct utilization of space in line with key indicators such as stock holding and turnover per m2 comparisons, as well as peak and low season periods.
– Regularly change window displays and implement display directives from Head Office.
– With knowledge of current and future trends and activities in fashion, design and culture, create eye-catching focal displays that enhance product appeal and turnover, assisting in the installing and dismantling of displays.
– Implement promotional product displays, informing stores in advance of merchandising plans and preparation.
– Move stock through the ABC locations of importance and re-coordinate to create freshness and new appeal.
Marketing Material / Storage signage:
– Have a general understanding of the role, function and processes of the Marketing Department and how this impacts at store level.
– Keep abreast of the Marketing calendar including rollout requirements, implementation of marketing elements and promotional launch dates – ensure implementation of directives. – Ensure that the Marketing Guideline document with regards to application of marketing material is updated, understood by store staff and implemented.
– Report on condition and relevance if external, window and internal signage/marketing material (including directive signage and cash desk presentation).
– Contribute creative ideas and promotional strategies that could enhance turnover.
– Ensure implementation of Marketing directives in stores.
– Create promotional awareness and excitement amongst staff in store.
– Maintain standards for housing and address marketing material and signage that is not in use.
Job Requirements:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Clothing Retail environment in a similar role
- Valid code 8 drivers’ licence – endorsed
- Willingness to travel
Desired Skills:
- Clothing Retail
- Marketing Material
- Marchandising
- Fashion
- Fashion Trends
- Visual Merchandising
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric