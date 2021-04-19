Network Engineer (Senior) at Parvana

Apr 19, 2021

Network Engineer (Senior) (Parvana)

About the Client:

  • Our client is a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.
    While rapidly expanding, their current office spread is across 4 continents, with approx 200 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers. Solutions provided include secure websites, interactive data tools, automated factsheets, secure portals and document libraries.

Responsibilities:

  • Working remotely on all network environments which include:

    • Architecture, design, building, monitoring and troubleshooting.

  • Assisting with new project initiatives as well as ongoing maintenance.

  • Supporting and collaborating with various teams.

  • Managing the Cape Town office network.

Skills / Experience:

  • Strong experience working as a system administration (Linux / Windows / OSX).
  • Experience / knowledge in the following:
    • AWS Networking (API / CLI) / Azure Cloud Networking.
    • Scripting / automation e.g.:
      • Shell / Ansible / CloudFormation / GIT.
  • Must have and indepth understanding of TCP / IP stack e.g.:
    • HTTPS / SSH / DNS / IPsec / BGP.
  • Ubiquiti UniFi Wireless systems
  • Experience in the following:
    • Cisco ASA (Ideal) and IOS
    • AWS, Openstack
    • GIT | Nagios, Zabbix
  • Experience in the following would be beneficial:
    • Strong experience with Cisco ASA firewalls (

Learn more/Apply for this position