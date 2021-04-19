Network Engineer (Senior) at Parvana

Network Engineer (Senior) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our client is a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.
While rapidly expanding, their current office spread is across 4 continents, with approx 200 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers. Solutions provided include secure websites, interactive data tools, automated factsheets, secure portals and document libraries.
Responsibilities:
- Working remotely on all network environments which include:
- Architecture, design, building, monitoring and troubleshooting.
- Assisting with new project initiatives as well as ongoing maintenance.
- Supporting and collaborating with various teams.
- Managing the Cape Town office network.
Skills / Experience:
- Strong experience working as a system administration (Linux / Windows / OSX).
- Experience / knowledge in the following:
- AWS Networking (API / CLI) / Azure Cloud Networking.
- Scripting / automation e.g.:
- Shell / Ansible / CloudFormation / GIT.
- Must have and indepth understanding of TCP / IP stack e.g.:
- HTTPS / SSH / DNS / IPsec / BGP.
- Ubiquiti UniFi Wireless systems
- Experience in the following:
- Cisco ASA (Ideal) and IOS
- AWS, Openstack
- GIT | Nagios, Zabbix
- Experience in the following would be beneficial:
- Strong experience with Cisco ASA firewalls (