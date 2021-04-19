Nursing Manager at Ntice Search

A multi-disciplinary private hospital that provides specialist services in state-of-the-art hospitals across the country, is seeking the skill set of a Nursing Manager in Durban. As an award-winning hospital this will challenge your career to the next [URL Removed] incumbent will be responsible for the overall Nursing Management of the hospital. The Nursing Manager will demonstrate quality leadership for all functions and activities related to the provision, promotion, and assurance of quality-centered patient care. The successful candidate will assume responsibility for motivating, supporting, and optimizing staff performance through capacity building, mentoring, and training, thereby promoting innovative, cost-efficient patient care and contribute to the successful functioning of the hospital. You will work closely with the Group Nursing team in planning, implementing, and evaluating strategies that address both Nursing needs and business strategy.KEY WORK OUTPUTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage all related nursing services and activities according to the hospital mission statement, policies and protocols whilst always upholding the hospitals values.

Ensure Nursing standards, quality assurance and mitigation/management of all actual and potential risk.

Effectively contribute to and influence the provision of cost-effective quality nursing care.

Active participation in asset management, operational and capital budget, and clinical governance.

Manage all Nursing costs in a collaboration with all key stakeholders.

Facilitate effective change and conflict management whilst actively promoting innovation and staff participation.

Promote retention and wellbeing through relationship building with all staff and key stakeholders.

Actively participate in Transformation and the development of nurse leadership.

Promote patient and physician satisfaction.

EDUCATION

Candidate must be a qualified Professional Nurse registered with SANC.

Administration/Management qualification is essential.

Post-Basic Clinical qualification in a specialised unit would be advantageous.

WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Unit Managerial or similar position within private hospital environment.

Capacity to implement and maintain standards of health practice required from all accredited bodies and appropriate health legislation.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

Learn more/Apply for this position