Oil Cake Loader/ Forklift Driver at Southern Oil

Short Summary:



The main responsibility of this position is to load oil cake onto the trucks and to help with all of the activities of the Oil Cake Store.



Responsibilities:

The loading of oil cake onto the trucks according to the load sheet provided.

Cleaning out the seed and oil cake silos when instructed by Silo Operator.

Cleaning of plant equipment, building and all surrounding areas of the Silo Complex on a continuous routine.

Reporting all quality related problems immediately to the Silo Operator.

Reporting all mechanical and maintenance faults immediately to the Silo Operator.

Assisting the Silo Operator with general tasks within the Silo Complex as determined by Management.

Complying to Safety, Food Safety, and Environmental procedures and as per the Soill Policy.

It can be expected from all employees to be appointed with certain responsibilities as required by OSHact, Food Safety regulations and Environmental regulations.

Any other reasonable relevant task allocated by the Silo Operator or as required by Plant Operations. It can be expected for this person to assist in performing general duties in other areas as instructed by Management.

Additional Requirements

This position will be required to conform to the medical requirements as per the SOILL policy.

The applicant must be prepared to work shifts as determined by the operational requirements and shift roster for the department and position.

Due to operational requirements these shifts will include work on public holidays unless stated otherwise.

The applicant shall be required to stand in for other colleagues in same position when on leave.

Overtime will be applicable as and when operational requirements dictate.

The applicant agrees and undertakes to obey all reasonable and lawful orders and instructions which may be given by any person employed by the Employer who is in a managerial or supervisory position.

Key Competencies:



Education and Experience

Minimum of a Grade 12

Literate in Afrikaans or English

Valid Forklift Driving License

Interpersonal Skills

Must be able to work in a team and alone

Good time management

Disciplined and reliable

Learn more/Apply for this position