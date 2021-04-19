Operations Support Engineer

The Operations Team is responsible for the smooth running of our customer’s server and platform environments and the initial troubleshooting of customer incidents. The Team supports environments where infrastructure includes, but is not limited to, the Azure Platform, Linux and Microsoft Operating Systems and roles.

The team supports our customers through the resolution of incidents relating to infrastructure as reported by the customer or our monitoring platform, as well as through performing general maintenance based on best practice methods raised through schedule tasks or through our monitoring platforms.

You will be required to work on a staggered shift schedule to cover support for offshore customers in different time.

This role has strong emphasis on Microsoft Azure, Windows and Linux Servers

Role Responsibilities:

Day-to-day support and administration of our customer’s server operating systems and hosting platform environments.

Perform project and transition related duties regarding new deployments or development requirements.

Troubleshooting technical faults and providing satisfactory fixes to the customer.

Regularly updating customers on progress of faults by telephone and email.

Regularly updating the client’s ticketing system Service Now / Autotask with quality notes detailing progress and actions completed on open incidents, problems and change requests.

Completing customer environment Change Requests, including impact and risk analysis, implementing out of hours where required.

Providing administration for managed service customers.

Providing input to customer facing Technical Incident Reports.

Capturing repeat faults and undertaking root cause analysis.

Proactive identification of fault trends.

Maintaining and updating customer technical documentation.

Constant knowledge capture and sharing.

Development of peer relationships with key Suppliers.

Work with the other departments to understand and share technical strategy.

Delivery Responsibilities:

Attend the Change Advisory Board for customer change requests.

Attend meetings and working parties to represent the team where necessary.

Attend customer meetings to provide technical consultancy, usually by VC but occasionally on site.

Attend customer sites for onsite project and support related activities.

Help identify gaps in existing technical documentation, knowledge and skills.

Creating and maintaining of technical customer documentation.

Ensuring customer transition pre-requisites are delivered by EPM and Project Management.

Undertake technical audits for key customers where issues have been identified.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:

Change Implementation Quality.

Complete Partnership and Technical Skill Certifications Requirements.

Customer and End User Satisfaction and Relationships.

Customer Service Improvements.

Identify Project Opportunities.

ISO 270001 and 20000 Compliance.

Project Execution and Service Transition Quality.

Ticket Management Disciplines and SLA’s.

Timesheet Completion Quality.

Any added goals.

Skills & Competencies:

Accountable Execution.

Agile Transformation.

Cross-Business Engagement.

Entrepreneurial Spirit.

Excellent Customer Solutions.

Impactful Communication.

Inclusive Teamwork.

Positive Resilience.

Self-Driven Learning.

Smart Decision Making.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential (1+ Years)

Experience in administrating and maintaining the Azure Platform.

Experience in managing Azure AD.

Experience in maintaining and administrating Azure ASR and executing DR Tests.

Experience in maintaining Azure Security Centre compliance.

Experience in administrating Microsoft 365.

Experience of administering and maintaining Azure backups.

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting, and administering and patching Linux systems.

Experience in configuring, troubleshooting, patching and administering the Microsoft Windows Server Operating System [Phone Number Removed]; ) and key roles, including Active Directory, DNS, DHCP IIS, FTP and Clustering.

Desirable: (Any)

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting, and administering Exchange 2007, 2010 and 2016.

Administration and Configuration of Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager.

Administration & troubleshooting of storage systems.

Proficient understanding of PowerShell scripting.

Network switching and routing experience.

Qualifications:

National High School Senior Certificate (or equivalent)

Graduate or qualified by experience.

Microsoft Azure AZ-900. (Fundamentals) – (Essential)

Microsoft Azure AZ-103/4. (Administration) – (Desirable)

Microsoft MCSA. – (Desirable)

ITIL Foundation. – (Desirable)

Desired Skills:

azure

windows

linux

mcsa

ITIL

