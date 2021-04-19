Operations Team Leader – MARINE

ALL APPLICANTS MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN THE MARINE INDUSTRY
Planning and Monitoring of progress on all jobs
Project Management
Audit Preparation
Quotations and Invoicing
Station Compliance
Staff Management
Quality Control
Quality Control and Inspection of finished equipment/products
Health and Safety
Stores
Servie and recondition of fire and lifeboat equipment
Test equipment according to instructions before commencing work
Condust regular site audits andmake recommendations to Managament
Minimum Matric or equivalent
Certified by the South African Qualification and Certification Committee for the Fire industry -Three years’ experience in a Leadership role.
Marine Industry preferable – technical background.
Systems training – CO2 Systems (Fixed Fire Systems) – advantageous.
Experience with annual and 5 yearly servicing of Lifeboats and Davits, Rescue Boats/FRC’s and Work Boats – advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Management role
- Operations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Marine industry