Operations Team Leader – MARINE

ALL APPLICANTS MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN THE MARINE INDUSTRY

Planning and Monitoring of progress on all jobs

Project Management

Audit Preparation

Quotations and Invoicing

Station Compliance

Staff Management

Quality Control

Quality Control and Inspection of finished equipment/products

Health and Safety

Stores

Servie and recondition of fire and lifeboat equipment

Test equipment according to instructions before commencing work

Condust regular site audits andmake recommendations to Managament

Minimum Matric or equivalent

Certified by the South African Qualification and Certification Committee for the Fire industry -Three years’ experience in a Leadership role.

Marine Industry preferable – technical background.

Systems training – CO2 Systems (Fixed Fire Systems) – advantageous.

Experience with annual and 5 yearly servicing of Lifeboats and Davits, Rescue Boats/FRC’s and Work Boats – advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Management role

Operations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Marine industry

Learn more/Apply for this position