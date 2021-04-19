Packhouse Manager

Qualifications:
- Grade 12 as per the national senior certificate requirements (Umalusi endorsed).
- A relevant tertiary qualification would be advantageous.
- Background in packing industry with minimum 3 years’ packing line experience would be an advantage.
- Good understanding of local and export quality standards.
- Computer literacy with Excel experience.
- Production and management experience would be an advantage.
- Experience in operating of electronic sizer.
- Communication skills in English and Afrikaans – Xhosa an advantage.
- Willing to work irregular and long hours.
Key Performance Areas:
– Coordination of packing operations during shift.
– Ensure that marketing requirements are followed with regards to variety types, market requirements and quality.
– Adhering to quality standards in accordance to the Packing guide’s requirements around internal and external quality as well as packing and pallet standards.
– Resources & Cost management.
– Adhering to food safety standards.
– Increase productivity by means of continuous motivation and performance measurements.
Desired Skills:
- packing line
- production
- packhouse
- electronic sizer
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric