Packhouse Manager

Qualifications:

Grade 12 as per the national senior certificate requirements (Umalusi endorsed).

A relevant tertiary qualification would be advantageous.

Background in packing industry with minimum 3 years’ packing line experience would be an advantage.

Good understanding of local and export quality standards.

Computer literacy with Excel experience.

Production and management experience would be an advantage.

Experience in operating of electronic sizer.

Communication skills in English and Afrikaans – Xhosa an advantage.

Willing to work irregular and long hours.

Key Performance Areas:

– Coordination of packing operations during shift.

– Ensure that marketing requirements are followed with regards to variety types, market requirements and quality.

– Adhering to quality standards in accordance to the Packing guide’s requirements around internal and external quality as well as packing and pallet standards.

– Resources & Cost management.

– Adhering to food safety standards.

– Increase productivity by means of continuous motivation and performance measurements.

Desired Skills:

packing line

production

packhouse

electronic sizer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

