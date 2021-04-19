Packhouse Manager

Apr 19, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 as per the national senior certificate requirements (Umalusi endorsed).
  • A relevant tertiary qualification would be advantageous.
  • Background in packing industry with minimum 3 years’ packing line experience would be an advantage.
  • Good understanding of local and export quality standards.
  • Computer literacy with Excel experience.
  • Production and management experience would be an advantage.
  • Experience in operating of electronic sizer.
  • Communication skills in English and Afrikaans – Xhosa an advantage.
  • Willing to work irregular and long hours.

Key Performance Areas:
– Coordination of packing operations during shift.
– Ensure that marketing requirements are followed with regards to variety types, market requirements and quality.
– Adhering to quality standards in accordance to the Packing guide’s requirements around internal and external quality as well as packing and pallet standards.
– Resources & Cost management.
– Adhering to food safety standards.
– Increase productivity by means of continuous motivation and performance measurements.

Desired Skills:

  • packing line
  • production
  • packhouse
  • electronic sizer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position