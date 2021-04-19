Plant Engineer

A major process manufacturing operation requires a hands-on Engineer with strong leadership skills and a sound heavy engineering background.

Reporting to the Engineering Manager, your primary responsibilities will be the effective management of Assets, Capital Projects and Plant Modifications under your area of control. Specific duties will include implementation of planned maintenance and routine mantenance strategies to improve plant availibility, controlling of operational and maintenance budgets and the management of technical maintenance staff.

To meet the demands of the position you must have a relevant Degree/Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering coupled with a GCC. You should also have approximately 10 years experience in a heavy process engineering environment and have held a similar position to this.

Desired Skills:

Maintenance Management

Budgets

People Management

ISO22000

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

