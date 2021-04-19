Postilion Developer

Primary purpose of the position

Responsible for: – Transaction switching to MasterCard, Visa, Bankserv third party processors and directly to back end systems;

Card production;

Generation of daily reports to finance;

Hardware integration;

Production stability;

Software testing;

Certification with VISA, MasterCard, Reserve bank, Bankserv.



The primary function is to ensure 100% uptime of all systems in the group. The secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software for client requirements. The environment it dynamic and changes a lot. After hours emergency support for a week a month is required.

Knowledge, skills and experience (Minimum requirements)

Experience with Postilion, ideally version 5+-

Experience with Postilion Postcard, ideally version 5+-

Experience with Postilion Interchanges (PostBridge, Base24,VisaBase12, VisaSMS, MasterCard(Cr/Dr)-

Experience with HSM Services (Futurex, Thales)-

Experience with ISO8583 protocols-

Experience with MsSQL database engine.-

Experience with C#, Java and Delphi

Knowledge, skills and experience(Beneficial)

Experience with ISO20022 protocols-

Experience with PCI DSS.-

Experience with ATM driving and sound knowledge of ATM downloader application)-

Experience with Transaction Security Services (EMV, Triple DES, Master / Session,

DUKPT, PIN / Card Verification Schemes, PIN Translation, etc.)-

Linux-

VOIP / SIP / IVR (Interactive Voice Response)-

Asterisk-

PCI PIN Security Key Bundling (KEY BLOCK MANDATE)

Education (minimum requirements)

Matric or equivalent qualification;-

B. Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer); or other relevant Tertiary Qualification

To apply for this great opportunity with a solid company; submit your updated CV and cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

Desired Skills:

Postilion

Postilion Postcard

Postilion Interhanges

HSM Services

ISO8583

Microsoft SQL Database

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position