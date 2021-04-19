Production Manager

The Ideal candiate wiil be responsible for the a number of processes which could include,
but not limited to the collection, receiving, sorting, mending/repairing, washing, drying, folding, packing, order make-up, loading, distributing and delivering of all products processed in the production and related processes. This person is responsible for part of the total operations of the processing plant.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum of Matric / Gr 12 / NQF # 4 qualification or equivalent
- Diploma in Production / Hospitality management on NQF # 5 or equivalent is preferable
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- Minimum of 3 years production management experience in a customer service related industry is preferable
JOB COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:
- Comprehensive understanding of the laundry / production process
- Comprehensive understanding of the supply and demand chain
- Comprehensive understanding of the production process and maintenance processes required in a production environment
- Understanding of finance, financial systems and the managing of costs and expenditure related to the business to ensure cost effective processes and practises
- Understanding of all related legislation and ability to ensure compliance to relevant legislation
- Understanding of labour relations, grievance procedures and disciplinary procedures and the ability to expedite relevant actions / measures
- Proficient computer literacy on MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook and company related software system
- Excellent customer and interpersonal skills
- Ability to identify, develop, implement and ensure compliance to standard operating procedures relating to the production and quality related processes
- Ability to communicate, both verbally and written, clearly and accurately in English
- Ability to ensure that all quality control practices are implemented and adhered to
- Ability to manage the production processes and staff in the plant
- Ability to analyze, optimize and improve overall performance of the equipment, staff and the production processes
- Ability to manage the performance of the staff and discipline staff when required
- Ability to mentor and coach supervisors, team leaders and production workers
- Ability to draw up production planning schedules, monitoring and tracking of compliance against the schedules and the ability to pro-actively take corrective actions on deviations from the production schedules
- Must have own transport
- Must be able to work shifts, weekends and Public Holidays when required
KEY PERFORMANACE AREAS:
- Quality Management Systems
- Production Planning
- Production Performance
- Staff management
- Quality Control & Legislative Complaince
- Logistics
- Financial Resources and equipment
- Administration
Desired Skills:
- Quality management system
- Production planning
- Production performance
- Diploma in Production / Hospitality management
- uality control & legislative compliance
- Financial resources and equipment Compile production and related processes budgets Implement systems / processes to control expenditure and comply with financial control systems Monitor budgets and identify deviations
- investigate deviations from budget and deal with deviations proactively
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our Client based In Phoenix Industrial Park, Durban SA is the largest commercial laundry operation in South Africa.
The client collects, processes and delivers a high-quality laundry service and linen rental solution to the healthcare and hospitality industries.