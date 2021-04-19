Production Manager

Apr 19, 2021

The Ideal candiate wiil be responsible for the a number of processes which could include,
but not limited to the collection, receiving, sorting, mending/repairing, washing, drying, folding, packing, order make-up, loading, distributing and delivering of all products processed in the production and related processes. This person is responsible for part of the total operations of the processing plant.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Minimum of Matric / Gr 12 / NQF # 4 qualification or equivalent
  • Diploma in Production / Hospitality management on NQF # 5 or equivalent is preferable

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

  • Minimum of 3 years production management experience in a customer service related industry is preferable

JOB COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

  • Comprehensive understanding of the laundry / production process
  • Comprehensive understanding of the supply and demand chain
  • Comprehensive understanding of the production process and maintenance processes required in a production environment
  • Understanding of finance, financial systems and the managing of costs and expenditure related to the business to ensure cost effective processes and practises
  • Understanding of all related legislation and ability to ensure compliance to relevant legislation
  • Understanding of labour relations, grievance procedures and disciplinary procedures and the ability to expedite relevant actions / measures
  • Proficient computer literacy on MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook and company related software system
  • Excellent customer and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to identify, develop, implement and ensure compliance to standard operating procedures relating to the production and quality related processes
  • Ability to communicate, both verbally and written, clearly and accurately in English
  • Ability to ensure that all quality control practices are implemented and adhered to
  • Ability to manage the production processes and staff in the plant
  • Ability to analyze, optimize and improve overall performance of the equipment, staff and the production processes
  • Ability to manage the performance of the staff and discipline staff when required
  • Ability to mentor and coach supervisors, team leaders and production workers
  • Ability to draw up production planning schedules, monitoring and tracking of compliance against the schedules and the ability to pro-actively take corrective actions on deviations from the production schedules
  • Must have own transport
  • Must be able to work shifts, weekends and Public Holidays when required

KEY PERFORMANACE AREAS:

  • Quality Management Systems
  • Production Planning
  • Production Performance
  • Staff management
  • Quality Control & Legislative Complaince
  • Logistics
  • Financial Resources and equipment
  • Administration

Desired Skills:

  • Quality management system
  • Production planning
  • Production performance
  • Diploma in Production / Hospitality management
  • uality control & legislative compliance
  • Financial resources and equipment Compile production and related processes budgets Implement systems / processes to control expenditure and comply with financial control systems Monitor budgets and identify deviations
  • investigate deviations from budget and deal with deviations proactively

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our Client based In Phoenix Industrial Park, Durban SA is the largest commercial laundry operation in South Africa.
The client collects, processes and delivers a high-quality laundry service and linen rental solution to the healthcare and hospitality industries.

