Production Manager

The Ideal candiate wiil be responsible for the a number of processes which could include,

but not limited to the collection, receiving, sorting, mending/repairing, washing, drying, folding, packing, order make-up, loading, distributing and delivering of all products processed in the production and related processes. This person is responsible for part of the total operations of the processing plant.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum of Matric / Gr 12 / NQF # 4 qualification or equivalent

Diploma in Production / Hospitality management on NQF # 5 or equivalent is preferable

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Minimum of 3 years production management experience in a customer service related industry is preferable

JOB COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

Comprehensive understanding of the laundry / production process

Comprehensive understanding of the supply and demand chain

Comprehensive understanding of the production process and maintenance processes required in a production environment

Understanding of finance, financial systems and the managing of costs and expenditure related to the business to ensure cost effective processes and practises

Understanding of all related legislation and ability to ensure compliance to relevant legislation

Understanding of labour relations, grievance procedures and disciplinary procedures and the ability to expedite relevant actions / measures

Proficient computer literacy on MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook and company related software system

Excellent customer and interpersonal skills

Ability to identify, develop, implement and ensure compliance to standard operating procedures relating to the production and quality related processes

Ability to communicate, both verbally and written, clearly and accurately in English

Ability to ensure that all quality control practices are implemented and adhered to

Ability to manage the production processes and staff in the plant

Ability to analyze, optimize and improve overall performance of the equipment, staff and the production processes

Ability to manage the performance of the staff and discipline staff when required

Ability to mentor and coach supervisors, team leaders and production workers

Ability to draw up production planning schedules, monitoring and tracking of compliance against the schedules and the ability to pro-actively take corrective actions on deviations from the production schedules

Must have own transport

Must be able to work shifts, weekends and Public Holidays when required

KEY PERFORMANACE AREAS:

Quality Management Systems

Production Planning

Production Performance

Staff management

Quality Control & Legislative Complaince

Logistics

Financial Resources and equipment

Administration

Desired Skills:

Quality management system

Production planning

Production performance

Diploma in Production / Hospitality management

uality control & legislative compliance

Financial resources and equipment Compile production and related processes budgets Implement systems / processes to control expenditure and comply with financial control systems Monitor budgets and identify deviations

investigate deviations from budget and deal with deviations proactively

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our Client based In Phoenix Industrial Park, Durban SA is the largest commercial laundry operation in South Africa.

The client collects, processes and delivers a high-quality laundry service and linen rental solution to the healthcare and hospitality industries.

Learn more/Apply for this position