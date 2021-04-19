Programme Manager

Experience and Qualifications:
- 7+ years’ experience in a dedicated project management position
- Experience with managing large-scale programmes from conceptualisation to close-out
- 3 – 5 years in a senior management position (desirable)
- Experience in a retail life insurance environment
- Relevant B Degree
- Relevant M Degree
- Knowledge of relevant Project Management software and tools
- Knowledge of the Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out
- Knowledge of agile methodology
- Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Knowledge of stage gate and waterfall programme-level planning
- Knowledge of retail life insurance products and systems
- Knowledge of the company retail life insurance products and systems (desirable)
Responsibilities and work output:
- Facilitate the definition of programme scope, including identifying and managing cross-project dependencies in scope, schedule, capacity, budget and risks.
- Ensure that project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives. This will require close collaboration with project manager(s), teams and stakeholders from Legacy and other business units within the company.
- Facilitate the definition of project objectives and the measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.
- Collaborate with line managers to ensure that teams are properly staffed with the right capacity and competencies to deliver the programme.
- Act as first point of escalation from projects to facilitate risk and issue resolution.
- Develop project management best practices and collaborate with project managers and business stakeholders.
- Take responsibility for the daily management of the programme through its life cycle
- Define the programme controls, processes, procedures, reporting, etc., to manage the programme from conceptualisation to close-out.
- Plan the overall programme and monitor progress ensuring that milestones are being met across the various projects and programmes.
- Manage the programme budget and identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness.
- Manage the risks and issues that arise over the course of the programme life cycle, taking measures to correct them when they occur.
- Manage communication and facilitate decision making with the programme steering committee.
- Provide and analyse programme-related data (issue logs, risk logs, action logs) to enable informed decision-making and appropriate interventions, if required.
- Manage a team of project managers and oversee their projects as part of the overall programme
- Provide authoritative, expert advice and communication to stakeholders.
- Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with subordinates, peers and stakeholders.
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
- Contribute to the financial planning process within area / project.
- Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum
Competencies required:
- Exploring Possibilities
- Making Decisions
- Managing Tasks
- Developing Strategies
- Resolving Conflict
- Taking Action
- Articulating Information
- Meeting Timescales