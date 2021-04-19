Project Coordinator at WOW Markleting

WOW Marketing Services are looking for a Project Coordinator to assist in the internal operations of the company’s campaigns. The Project Coordinator will report directly to the Head of Clients Services.

Your responsibilities will include (but not limited to):

Preparation of scheduled campaign reports

Compile proposals and presentations

Complete the monthly campaign recon & billing

Maintain admirative database and filing systems

Liaise with new and existing clients on the development & progress of campaigns

Oversee functions and duties of campaign ambassadors

Assist with production & distribution of campaign marketing & communication material

Organise and schedule meetings and appointments

Take accurate minutes of meetings

Work with the campaigns team to meet the daily, weekly, and monthly KPIs

Handle and resolve email campaign queries & enquiries

Answering incoming calls, taking messages, and transferring calls as required

Desired Skills:

Requirements: –

Willingness to learn –

Ability to work under pressure

independently and pro-actively –

Problem-solving skills –

Excellent organisational skills –

Excellent writing skills

including reports and presentations –

Suitable experience in project/ campaign/ account management –

Excellent computer skills in a Microsoft Office (strong excel skills is a plus) –

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal) –

Must be willing to travel domestically (when needed)

Learn more/Apply for this position