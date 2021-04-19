Project Coordinator at WOW Markleting

WOW Marketing Services are looking for a Project Coordinator to assist in the internal operations of the company’s campaigns. The Project Coordinator will report directly to the Head of Clients Services.
Your responsibilities will include (but not limited to):
- Preparation of scheduled campaign reports
- Compile proposals and presentations
- Complete the monthly campaign recon & billing
- Maintain admirative database and filing systems
- Liaise with new and existing clients on the development & progress of campaigns
- Oversee functions and duties of campaign ambassadors
- Assist with production & distribution of campaign marketing & communication material
- Organise and schedule meetings and appointments
- Take accurate minutes of meetings
- Work with the campaigns team to meet the daily, weekly, and monthly KPIs
- Handle and resolve email campaign queries & enquiries
- Answering incoming calls, taking messages, and transferring calls as required
Desired Skills:
- Requirements: –
- Willingness to learn –
- Ability to work under pressure
- independently and pro-actively –
- Problem-solving skills –
- Excellent organisational skills –
- Excellent writing skills
- including reports and presentations –
- Suitable experience in project/ campaign/ account management –
- Excellent computer skills in a Microsoft Office (strong excel skills is a plus) –
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal) –
- Must be willing to travel domestically (when needed)