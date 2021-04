Project Engineer at iOCO

The Role: A stable company searching for a dynamic Project Engineer for technical support to the maintenance and support division (M & S) with regards to day to day system operations and technical support to turnkey project teams.A multi-disciplinary engineering business, their core capability in system engineering and integration services with a customer base withinlarge asset bases, power, water and telecoms utilities, and mining, industrial and commercial firms in Sub-Saharan AfricaSkills and Experience: Essential Experience:

Intermediate level experience

Understanding of electrical reticulation, metering and tariffs

Relational Databases (SQL)

Basic SQL skills (Database queries)

Preferred Experience:

SQL System Administration

Essential Qualification:

BEng (Electrical / Electronic) or

BTech (Electrical / Electronic)

Key Accountabilities: Providing various (AMR) platforms to utilities, municipalities, mining and other industries across Sub-Saharan Africa. A typical day would include:

Support M & S team with day to day systems operations

Assisting with training of customer staff in the use and maintenance of their AMR system

Project work:

Software installation

Meter configuration

Participating in acceptance tests

Onsite installations and commissioning

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

Ability to learn

Ability to interact with customers

Ability to interact within a team

Ability to solve problems

