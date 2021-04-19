Project Specialist

Location: Montague Gardens, Cape Town

Description:

We require a technically-minded Project Specialist to join our dynamic team at our Cape Town office. The ideal candidate should have a passion for converged technologies and a basic understanding of computer systems and networks.

Duties include overseeing advanced system configuration for new orders, and working with the sales, operations and development teams to understand and deliver systems that meet customer requirements.

Experience with computers, network and media related hardware is a plus.

Typical day-to-day duties include managing current projects, handing over finalised projects to the Support Team, working closely with the Finance Team and Development Team to ensure that customer expectations are met. You will be in constant contact with internal and external stakeholdersthroughout the preparation, delivery and installation processes.

Strong communication skills are advantageous as well as a willingness to learn new skills and gain understanding of new technologies. The ideal candidate should have a systems-oriented approach towards working with interconnected solutions.

As our client base is made up of mostly retailers, after-hours and/or weekend work is occasionally required, usually with advance notice. Due to the critical nature of our services, at times advanced notice is unavoidable.

Requirements:

South African citizen

No criminal record

Matric / Grade 12 certificate

Minimum 5 years’ experience in project coordination

Understanding of and familiarity with Agile work practices

Excellent time-management skills

Passion for IT and leading technologies

Great communication skills

Responsible, independent thinker with good interpersonal skills

Ability to work unsupervised

Honest and reliable, with a clear sense of responsibility and accountability

Willingness to put in extra time when required

Valid driver’s licence (code 8) and own vehicle essential

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position