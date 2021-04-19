Property Finance Consultant

Are you seeking a new challenge! A mortgage finance company based in Somerset West is seeking a hunter to join their dynamic sales team. Duties will include sourcing of new business through lead provides (Agents and

originators), identifying financial needs and matching relevant products to the client, maintain customer

relationships and closing the deal. The successful candidate must have valid drivers license, own transport,

matric, 3 years strong sales record with Estate Agent, Properties or Home loans Industry experience,

then apply now!.

About The Employer:

talentCRU

