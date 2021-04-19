Our client, a reputable name in the manufacturing industry seeks a Raw Materials Controller to join their team, based in Pinetown. This role will report to the Raw Materials Store Manager, the successful incumbent will be responsible for the following: (amongst others)
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Manage divider cleaning process
- Manage the divider cleaning team
- Supply RM Team leader with all secondary packaging requirements as and when required
- Custodian of the GRV process from start to finish – verification, acknowledgment, storage and returning of all secondary packaging both internally and externally
- Management of external warehouses – stock control, stock management, daily stock count and housekeeping
- Daily scrap reconciliation, disposal and recycling of RM waste
- Monitor secondary packaging stock levels, informing RM Team Leader of low levels
- Support the RM team in ensuring excellent housekeeping standards of the onsite RM store
- Weekly secondary packaging counts
- General support in RM stock takes
- Support function to RM Team Leader (back up)
- Adhoc requirements as communicated by RM Stores Manager
The successful candidate will be expected to meet the following criteria:
- Matric or equivalent qualification
- Forklift License
- At least 6 months’ work experience in a production environment
- Good communication skills
- Positive Attitude
Desired Skills:
- raw materials controller
- Forklift Operator
- production
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Materials Control
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund