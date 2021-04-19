Raw Materials Controller

Our client, a reputable name in the manufacturing industry seeks a Raw Materials Controller to join their team, based in Pinetown. This role will report to the Raw Materials Store Manager, the successful incumbent will be responsible for the following: (amongst others)

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Manage divider cleaning process

Manage the divider cleaning team

Supply RM Team leader with all secondary packaging requirements as and when required

Custodian of the GRV process from start to finish – verification, acknowledgment, storage and returning of all secondary packaging both internally and externally

Management of external warehouses – stock control, stock management, daily stock count and housekeeping

Daily scrap reconciliation, disposal and recycling of RM waste

Monitor secondary packaging stock levels, informing RM Team Leader of low levels

Support the RM team in ensuring excellent housekeeping standards of the onsite RM store

Weekly secondary packaging counts

General support in RM stock takes

Support function to RM Team Leader (back up)

Adhoc requirements as communicated by RM Stores Manager

The successful candidate will be expected to meet the following criteria:

Matric or equivalent qualification

Forklift License

At least 6 months’ work experience in a production environment

Good communication skills

Positive Attitude

Desired Skills:

raw materials controller

Forklift Operator

production

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Materials Control

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

