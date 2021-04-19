Raw Materials Controller

Apr 19, 2021

Our client, a reputable name in the manufacturing industry seeks a Raw Materials Controller to join their team, based in Pinetown. This role will report to the Raw Materials Store Manager, the successful incumbent will be responsible for the following: (amongst others)

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

  • Manage divider cleaning process
  • Manage the divider cleaning team
  • Supply RM Team leader with all secondary packaging requirements as and when required
  • Custodian of the GRV process from start to finish – verification, acknowledgment, storage and returning of all secondary packaging both internally and externally
  • Management of external warehouses – stock control, stock management, daily stock count and housekeeping
  • Daily scrap reconciliation, disposal and recycling of RM waste
  • Monitor secondary packaging stock levels, informing RM Team Leader of low levels
  • Support the RM team in ensuring excellent housekeeping standards of the onsite RM store
  • Weekly secondary packaging counts
  • General support in RM stock takes
  • Support function to RM Team Leader (back up)
  • Adhoc requirements as communicated by RM Stores Manager

The successful candidate will be expected to meet the following criteria:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification
  • Forklift License
  • At least 6 months’ work experience in a production environment
  • Good communication skills
  • Positive Attitude

Desired Skills:

  • raw materials controller
  • Forklift Operator
  • production

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Materials Control

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

