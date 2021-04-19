Refinery Operator Assistants at Southern Oil

Short Summary:
The main responsibility of this position is to ensure that the refinery is running effectively as per the quality and quantity expectations.
Responsibilities:
- Assist the Refinery Operator to operate refinery plant effectively and according to the operating procedures.
- Ensure samples are taken as required by the Process Quality Procedures and send to Laboratory.
- Complete sample register with the correct information in order to ensure correct traceability
- Report all deviations to Refinery Operator/ Bulk Production Manager on a continuous basis.
- Ensure daily log sheets, quality sheets and the master cleaning schedules are kept up to date.
- Measure process chemicals, oil tank levels and ensure it is captured on the control sheets.
- Ensure all process chemicals and consumables are available in the required process.
- Report maintenance issues via the DMS System and report to the Refinery Operator/ Bulk Production Manager and Maintenance team.
- Assist the Maintenance teams during plant shutdown periods with general task.
- Assist in the Maintenance Department with autonomous maintenance tasks.
- This position will be responsible for the effective housekeeping of the area of responsibility.
- Assist the Refinery Operator/ Bulk Production Manager to train all personnel regarding their operational functions, equipment operation, quality requirements and food and safety requirements.
- Comply to Safety, Food Safety, and Environmental Procedure and as per the Soill Policy.
- Any other reasonable tasks allocated by Refinery Operator/ Bulk Production Manager.
- Effective operation of winterizing plant.
Key Competencies
Education and Experience
- Grade 12
- Computer Literate
- Literate in Afrikaans and English
- Experience of a plant will be an advantage
- Forklift License will be an advantage
Skills Required
- Excellent leadership qualities
- Excellent work ethics
- Excellent time management
Initiative and drive
- Must be a team player
- Disciplined and reliable
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund