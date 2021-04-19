Refinery Operator Assistants at Southern Oil

Short Summary:

The main responsibility of this position is to ensure that the refinery is running effectively as per the quality and quantity expectations.

Responsibilities:

Assist the Refinery Operator to operate refinery plant effectively and according to the operating procedures.

Ensure samples are taken as required by the Process Quality Procedures and send to Laboratory.

Complete sample register with the correct information in order to ensure correct traceability

Report all deviations to Refinery Operator/ Bulk Production Manager on a continuous basis.

Ensure daily log sheets, quality sheets and the master cleaning schedules are kept up to date.

Measure process chemicals, oil tank levels and ensure it is captured on the control sheets.

Ensure all process chemicals and consumables are available in the required process.

Report maintenance issues via the DMS System and report to the Refinery Operator/ Bulk Production Manager and Maintenance team.

Assist the Maintenance teams during plant shutdown periods with general task.

Assist in the Maintenance Department with autonomous maintenance tasks.

This position will be responsible for the effective housekeeping of the area of responsibility.

Assist the Refinery Operator/ Bulk Production Manager to train all personnel regarding their operational functions, equipment operation, quality requirements and food and safety requirements.

Comply to Safety, Food Safety, and Environmental Procedure and as per the Soill Policy.

Any other reasonable tasks allocated by Refinery Operator/ Bulk Production Manager.

Effective operation of winterizing plant.

Key Competencies

Education and Experience

Grade 12

Computer Literate

Literate in Afrikaans and English

Experience of a plant will be an advantage

Forklift License will be an advantage

Skills Required

Excellent leadership qualities

Excellent work ethics

Excellent time management

Initiative and drive

Initiative and drive Must be a team player

Disciplined and reliable

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position