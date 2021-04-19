Refinery Operator Assistants at Southern Oil

Apr 19, 2021

Short Summary:

The main responsibility of this position is to ensure that the refinery is running effectively as per the quality and quantity expectations.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist the Refinery Operator to operate refinery plant effectively and according to the operating procedures.
  • Ensure samples are taken as required by the Process Quality Procedures and send to Laboratory.
  • Complete sample register with the correct information in order to ensure correct traceability
  • Report all deviations to Refinery Operator/ Bulk Production Manager on a continuous basis.
  • Ensure daily log sheets, quality sheets and the master cleaning schedules are kept up to date.
  • Measure process chemicals, oil tank levels and ensure it is captured on the control sheets.
  • Ensure all process chemicals and consumables are available in the required process.
  • Report maintenance issues via the DMS System and report to the Refinery Operator/ Bulk Production Manager and Maintenance team.
  • Assist the Maintenance teams during plant shutdown periods with general task.
  • Assist in the Maintenance Department with autonomous maintenance tasks.
  • This position will be responsible for the effective housekeeping of the area of responsibility.
  • Assist the Refinery Operator/ Bulk Production Manager to train all personnel regarding their operational functions, equipment operation, quality requirements and food and safety requirements.
  • Comply to Safety, Food Safety, and Environmental Procedure and as per the Soill Policy.
  • Any other reasonable tasks allocated by Refinery Operator/ Bulk Production Manager.
  • Effective operation of winterizing plant.

Key Competencies

Education and Experience

  • Grade 12
  • Computer Literate
  • Literate in Afrikaans and English
  • Experience of a plant will be an advantage
  • Forklift License will be an advantage

Skills Required

  • Excellent leadership qualities
  • Excellent work ethics
  • Excellent time management
    Initiative and drive
  • Must be a team player
  • Disciplined and reliable

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund

