Regional Quality Manager – Automotive Industry at Michael Page South Africa Limited

This role is responsible for managing, coordinating and monitoring the activities of the Quality team of the Region. This includes: define quality procedures, cost management, CAPEX and Quality Headcount management, managing interactions with customers and suppliers, managing proposals, analyze failure causes and continuous improvement initiatives.Client DetailsOur client is an industry leader in the automotive sector and employs more than 1,500 employees across their global sites. DescriptionMinimum Requirements:

Technical Engineering Degree (Masters Degree would be advantageous)

8 years’ experience in similar position

Experience in production or operative quality in the automotive sector

Duties and Responsibilities:

Managing proposals, spread and management of quality programmes

Defining and establishing procedures, standards of process and product and specifics of quality control

Defining and realizing the activities of programmes distribution and gather and determine quality criteria

Managing formation course for the development of quality entity

Verifying and monitoring accomplished results and analyzing failure causes by proposing solutions

Planning and managing qualitative check activities and internal inspections

Analyzing and processing data on customer satisfaction and customers quality

Supporting the setup of continuous improvement policies

Assessing external suppliers by ensuring that they meet the technical quality criteria

Gathering data and drafting reports for performance monitoring

Notifying performance to the company manager and to the Central Quality Department

Managing interactions with national entities that deal with quality and serves a pivotal role for the implementation of improvement processes

Gathering and determining quality criteria and serves as operational support to all the company’s groups involved in the industrial process

PC and Office proficiency

Knowledge of quality systems

Process analysis competences

Knowledge of industrial process

Knowledge of Customer Specific Requirements

Knowledge of procedures and checks techniques

Knowledge of quality standards and current regulations

ProfileThe successful candidate will have strong academic qualifications and experience in managing people. He/She must be an open and clear communicator, being able to operate at a high level in a fast paced environment.Job OfferThis is an opportunity to join a global organisation with operations and opportunities to advance within this market. A competitive remuneration package with associated/industry related benefits.

About The Employer:

Private

Learn more/Apply for this position