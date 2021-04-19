Sales Executive

Apr 19, 2021

Sound business acumen; – Sales orientated & target driven;- Ambitious and a self-starter (must be able to work alone);- Socially confident;- Active listening;- Confident presentation skill;- Ability to understand a sales budget; – Professionally presentable with good people skills;- Good communication skills (English – Speaking and writing)

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Technical Sales
  • PPE
  • Prospect new customers
  • Sales Development
  • Face to Face Sales
  • B2B
  • Sales Strategy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Textile & Clothing Manufacturing
  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

The employer is a leading company in the PPE Distrubution industry.

