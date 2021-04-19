Sales Executive

Sound business acumen; – Sales orientated & target driven;- Ambitious and a self-starter (must be able to work alone);- Socially confident;- Active listening;- Confident presentation skill;- Ability to understand a sales budget; – Professionally presentable with good people skills;- Good communication skills (English – Speaking and writing)
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Technical Sales
- PPE
- Prospect new customers
- Sales Development
- Face to Face Sales
- B2B
- Sales Strategy
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Textile & Clothing Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The employer is a leading company in the PPE Distrubution industry.